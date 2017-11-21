Russian, Egyptian leaders discuss Syrian reconciliation, anti-terrorism effort — Kremlin

MOSCOW, November 21. /TASS/. In a recent phone conversation, Russian President Vladimir Putin informed his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah el-Sisi about Russia’s vision of latest developments in Syria, where a military operation against terrorists is about to be completed, the Kremlin press service said on Tuesday.

The sides "noted the importance of the Syrian National Congress, to gather representatives of various Syrian population groups, currently being organized on Russia’s initiative," the Kremlin said.

Sisi praised the Russian Aerospace Forces for the role they played in defeating international terrorist groups on the Syrian territory.

The sides also expressed support to Russian political, diplomatic and humanitarian efforts to implement the agreements reached within the framework of the Astana format.

In addition, the two leaders have also discussed the results of the Russian president’s meeting with his Syrian counterpart Bashar Assad and issues related to the November 22 summit of Syrian ceasefire guarantor nations - Russia, Iran and Turkey.

Putin and el-Sisi also discussed important issues of bilateral agenda and major joint projects, including in nuclear power generation.

The sides expressed their mutual satisfaction with the overall development of friendly Russian-Egyptian ties, the Kremlin press service said.