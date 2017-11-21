Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian, Egyptian leaders discuss Syrian reconciliation, anti-terrorism effort — Kremlin

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
November 21, 23:21 UTC+3

Sisi praised the Russian Aerospace Forces for the role they played in defeating international terrorist groups on the Syrian territory

Share
1 pages in this article
© Artyom Geodakyan/TASS

MOSCOW, November 21. /TASS/. In a recent phone conversation, Russian President Vladimir Putin informed his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah el-Sisi about Russia’s vision of latest developments in Syria, where a military operation against terrorists is about to be completed, the Kremlin press service said on Tuesday.

The sides "noted the importance of the Syrian National Congress, to gather representatives of various Syrian population groups, currently being organized on Russia’s initiative," the Kremlin said.

Sisi praised the Russian Aerospace Forces for the role they played in defeating international terrorist groups on the Syrian territory.

The sides also expressed support to Russian political, diplomatic and humanitarian efforts to implement the agreements reached within the framework of the Astana format.

In addition, the two leaders have also discussed the results of the Russian president’s meeting with his Syrian counterpart Bashar Assad and issues related to the November 22 summit of Syrian ceasefire guarantor nations - Russia, Iran and Turkey.

Putin and el-Sisi also discussed important issues of bilateral agenda and major joint projects, including in nuclear power generation.

The sides expressed their mutual satisfaction with the overall development of friendly Russian-Egyptian ties, the Kremlin press service said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
French police detain Russian senator in Nice — embassy
2
Russian and US presidents discuss Syrian crisis — Kremlin
3
Assad presents Putin with a gift
4
Farnborough organizers prohibit Russia from displaying military products
5
Saudi Arabia eyeing newest Russian aircraft
6
Czech president urges West, Russia to end sanctions
7
Hypersonic and bottom-based missiles make part of Russian troops’ arsenal
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама