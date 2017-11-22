Large-scale combat actions against terrorists in Syria nearing end — Putin

SOCHI, November 22. /TASS/. Large-scale combat actions against terrorists are coming to an end and the efforts of Russia, Iran and Turkey have helped to prevent Syria’s breakup, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday opening a trilateral meeting in Sochi.

"The large-scale combat actions against terror groups in Syria are coming to an end," Putin said. "I note that the efforts of Russia, Iran and Turkey have helped to prevent Syria’s breakup, not allow its takeover by international terrorists and avoid a humanitarian crisis."

The Astana process

Putin has pointed to a special role played by the Turkish and Iranian Presidents Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Hassan Rouhani in the Astana process, a political settlement in Syria would be impossible without their participation.

"Less than a year ago, we initiated the launch of the Astana process undertaking to guarantee the implementation of the agreements and promote the UN-brokered intra-Syrian dialogue," Putin said.

"I want to note a special role played by the Turkish president and the Iranian president. If it were not for your stance, the Astana process would have not existed, there would be no cessation of hostilities, no ceasefire, no de-escalation zones," the Russian leader said.

Putin noted that representatives of the government and the armed opposition had been brought together at the negotiating table in Astana for the first time. The Russian leader added that some fateful decisions for Syria had been made after seven rounds of consultations. The ceasefire is being observed, and four de-escalation zones have been set up and are functioning in the country’s key regions.

The Syrian National Dialog Congress

Putin hopes that Russia, Iran and Turkey will exert the maximum efforts for making the Syrian National Dialog Congress effective enough.

"The Syrian people are to shape their future and to agree on the principles of statehood on their own," Putin said. "It is clear that the reform process will be a no easy one. It will require compromises and concessions by all partakers, including the Syrian government, of course. I do hope that Russia, Iran and Turkey will take concerted action to make this work productive to the maximum extent."

He recalled that the idea of convening a National Dialogue Congress, supported by Russia, Turkey and Iran, was expected to launch a wide intra-Syrian dialogue. The congress will be held in Sochi.

"I suggest discussing the parameters of this forum today," Putin said.

The program of rebuilding Syria

Putin suggested that the three countries should think about jointly developing a comprehensive plan to rebuild Syria.

"Considering the huge scope of destruction, we could jointly think about elaborating a long-term comprehensive program of rebuilding Syria," the Russian president said.