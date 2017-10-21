Putin and Erdogan give positive assessment to joint efforts in Astana process

Putin and Erdogan give positive assessment to joint efforts in Astana processWorld October 21, 3:03
Privileges to certain languages in Ukraine’s education law to worsen situation — diplomatRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 20, 21:46
International balance of forces in Syria after Raqqa’s liberation unclear yet — expertMilitary & Defense October 20, 21:05
Russia to resume import of aubergines, pomegranates from Turkey since October 30Business & Economy October 20, 20:18
International station to orbit Moon at 70,000 km distance from EarthScience & Space October 20, 20:09
US indulging in lies to have UN-OPCW mission’s mandate extended — Foreign MinistryRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 20, 19:31
This week in photos: Diplomatic kiss, Paddington's dance and French bank in flamesSociety & Culture October 20, 17:46
Scientific team unlocks secret to supercaps’ vast capacity as ‘the battery of the future’Science & Space October 20, 17:40
Russian economy’s losses from cyber threats may surge fourfold in two yearsBusiness & Economy October 20, 16:52
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey gave an encouraging assessment to joint efforts in the framework of the Astana process, the Kremlin press service said.
"During a detailed exchange of opinions on the Syrian problem, the sides gave an encouraging assessment to joint efforts in the framework of the Astana process, which could be seen in the setting up of de-escalation zones in Syria," the report said.
"They discussed the prospects for a regular seventh meeting on Syria in Astana at the end of this month and mentioned the practical issues related to a further coordination of efforts toward settling the situation in Syria," it indicated.
"Putin and Erdogan expressed satisfaction with the current rate of development of Russian-Turkish cooperation in various areas," the report said. "They stressed successful implementation of the agreements reached at the September 28 summit in Ankara, including the ones on bilateral trade."
Putin and Erdogan made arrangements for continuing personal contacts.
"On the whole, the conversation was marked by a business-like and fruitful atmosphere and aimed to broaden cooperation on the bilateral and regional agendas likewise," the press service said.