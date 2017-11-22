Militants shell Damascus neighborhood where Russian Embassy is located

MOSCOW, November 21. /TASS/. Ceasefire violations have been fixed in Eastern Ghouta de-escalation zone, and the shelling of Damascus continues, including the neighborhood where the Russian Embassy is located, the Russian center for reconciliation of the warring parties in Syria said on Tuesday.

"Militants from the terrorist organizations Jabhat al-Nusra and Faylaq al-Rahman continue shelling from Jobar district of Damascus units of government troops, residential areas of Damascus, including the neighborhood where the Embassy of the Russian Federation is situated," the report said.

The reconciliation center said measures are taken to compel militants to comply with the ceasefire.

According to the reconciliation center, Russian military medics in Aleppo have offered medical assistance to 71local residents in the past 24 hours.

It said Syrian residents show big interest in the Syrian National Dialogue Congress that is due shortly in the Russian Black Sea city of Sochi.

"The government forces of the Syrian Arab Republic and the reconciliation center have ensured security of two UN humanitarian convoys that delivered 141 tonnes of cargoes in Daraa province," the center said.

Besides, national reconciliation committees in the de-escalation zones continue joint work with the reconciliation center to return people to their homes. A total of 67 people have returned to their homes during the day, including 35 in Aleppo province and 32 in Homs.

The Russian Defense Ministry declared the establishment of the reconciliation center on February 23, 2016. It is headquartered at the Hmeimim air base, Latakia province. The center was set up in line with agreements reached by Russia and the United States to facilitate the negotiations between the Syrian government and opposition and to organize humanitarian deliveries.