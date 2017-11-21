Iran’s president declares elimination of Islamic State in Syria

MOSCOW, November 21. /TASS/. Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani has declared victory over the terrorist group Islamic State (outlawed in Russia) in Syria. A statement to that effect was published on the presidential administration’s website on Tuesday.

"I thank all warriors of Islam, our diplomats, the government, the nation, the spiritual leader, the armed forces and the peoples of Iran and Syria for their efforts aimed at wiping out a group that has brought nothing but evil and suffering. A large share of this work has been done by the armies and peoples of Syria, Iraq and Lebanon. We provided assistance as our religious Islamic duty requires," Rouhani said.

He described the Islamic State as a "terrorist group that was nourished and armed by the leading world powers and some reactionary-minded countries of the region."

Earlier, one of the leaders of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, General Qasem Soleimani, in his message to Ayatollah Khamenei congratulated the spiritual leader upon the defeat of the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria.