Iran’s president declares elimination of Islamic State in Syria

World
November 21, 11:37 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Rouhani described the Islamic State as a "terrorist group that was nourished and armed by the leading world powers and some reactionary-minded countries of the region."

MOSCOW, November 21. /TASS/. Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani has declared victory over the terrorist group Islamic State (outlawed in Russia) in Syria. A statement to that effect was published on the presidential administration’s website on Tuesday.

Russian bombers hit Islamic State targets near Syria’s Abu Kamal

"I thank all warriors of Islam, our diplomats, the government, the nation, the spiritual leader, the armed forces and the peoples of Iran and Syria for their efforts aimed at wiping out a group that has brought nothing but evil and suffering. A large share of this work has been done by the armies and peoples of Syria, Iraq and Lebanon. We provided assistance as our religious Islamic duty requires," Rouhani said.

He described the Islamic State as a "terrorist group that was nourished and armed by the leading world powers and some reactionary-minded countries of the region."

Earlier, one of the leaders of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, General Qasem Soleimani, in his message to Ayatollah Khamenei congratulated the spiritual leader upon the defeat of the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria.

