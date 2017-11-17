Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian bombers hit Islamic State targets near Syria’s Abu Kamal

Military & Defense
November 17, 18:02 UTC+3
Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, November 17. /TASS/. Six long-range bombers Tupolev-22M3 of Russia’s Aerospace Force on Friday hit targets of the Islamic State (terrorist group outlawed in Russia) near Abu Kamal, in Syria, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"On November 17, 2017 six long-range bombers Tupolev-22M3 left an airbase in Russia, crossed Iranian and Iraqi airspace and carried out a massive air strike against facilities of the terrorist organization Islamic State near Abu Kamal, in Syria’s Deir ez-Zor province, such as strongholds, manpower and armored vehicles. Monitoring equipment confirmed that all of the designated targets were hit," the Defense Ministry said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Photo
19
International Dubai Air Show
4
Russia’s advanced icebreaker Ilya Muromets begins state trials in Baltic Sea
10
Russian Space Forces facilities
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Lavrov slams Haley’s remark about impossibility to reach Russia's envoy as fake diplomacy
2
Russia completes designing modified Tu-22M3 bomber, upgrade to begin in 2018
3
Russia to upgrade Tu-22M3 strategic bombers in 2018
4
Russia floats out 4th Borei-class strategic nuclear submarine
5
Mexico’s top diplomat notes growth of Russian investments into national energy sector
6
Archeologists unearth Roman-era manor, ancient Greek ‘Barbie dolls’ in Crimea
7
Largest in 25 years delegation of Czech businessmen to visit Russia
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама