Russian bombers hit Islamic State targets near Syria’s Abu Kamal

MOSCOW, November 17. /TASS/. Six long-range bombers Tupolev-22M3 of Russia’s Aerospace Force on Friday hit targets of the Islamic State (terrorist group outlawed in Russia) near Abu Kamal, in Syria, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"On November 17, 2017 six long-range bombers Tupolev-22M3 left an airbase in Russia, crossed Iranian and Iraqi airspace and carried out a massive air strike against facilities of the terrorist organization Islamic State near Abu Kamal, in Syria’s Deir ez-Zor province, such as strongholds, manpower and armored vehicles. Monitoring equipment confirmed that all of the designated targets were hit," the Defense Ministry said.