Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Syrian army regains full control over Deir ez-Zor — media

World
November 03, 11:07 UTC+3
Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, November 3. /TASS/. Syrian troops and their allies have fully liberated the city of Deir ez-Zor from the Islamic State (IS, terror group, outlawed in Russia), the SANA news agency quotes a military source as saying.

"The Syrian army has restored security and stability throughout Deir ez-Zor destroying the last IS terrorist strongholds in the city," the source said in a statement.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Raqqa in ruins: Dresden-like decimated city picks up the pieces after liberation
Mikheil Saakashvili, former governor of the Odessa Region, leader of the New Forces Movement, attends a rally organized by his supporters outside the Ukrainian Parliament
8
Three injured in Kiev rally as police try to stop protesters from putting up tents
11
Almost 900 people hurt in Catalan independence referendum
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
US actions near Syria's al-Tanf may qualify as 'war crime'— Russian top brass
2
Russian strategic bombers wipe out terrorists’ arms depots in Syria
3
Moscow and Beijing sign cooperation program for 2018-2022
4
US turns down all Russian requests to visit seized diplomatic premises in New York
5
Russian Defense Ministry receives another batch of Sukhoi-34 bombers
6
Russia’s Tupolev-95MS escorted by US, Japanese jets over western Pacific
7
Terrorists in Syria were awash in arms and cash — Russian senator
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама