Syrian army regains full control over Deir ez-Zor — media

MOSCOW, November 3. /TASS/. Syrian troops and their allies have fully liberated the city of Deir ez-Zor from the Islamic State (IS, terror group, outlawed in Russia), the SANA news agency quotes a military source as saying.
"The Syrian army has restored security and stability throughout Deir ez-Zor destroying the last IS terrorist strongholds in the city," the source said in a statement.