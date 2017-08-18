Syrian army encircles terrorists near strategic city of Akerbat

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. Assault units of the Syrian military with support from the Russian Aerospace Force within a few recent days have provided full control over the opposing heights near Hisayah and es-Savannet, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"Due to the successful operation of the Syrian military, the last route the militants used for supplies of weapons, ammunition and other assets near Akerbat is under the fire control of the Syrian military," the Russian military said.

In the attempts to flee the encircled town of Akerbat in Hama countryside, the terrorists in small groups take cars, buses and armored vehicles to head for Deir ez-Zor, which for IS (Islamic State - outlawed in Russia) after the defeat of Iraq's Mosul remains the last big foothold in Syria.

"In order to prevent the militants' escape from the encirclement into Dei ez-Zor, the Russian Aerospace Force continue the round-clock air reconnaissance with use of drones to reveal and destroy the armored vehicles, off-road vehicles with heavy weapons and the cars the terrorists are using," the Russian Defense Ministry said.