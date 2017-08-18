Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Syrian army encircles terrorists near strategic city of Akerbat

Military & Defense
August 18, 9:05 UTC+3

The last route the militants used for supplies of weapons near Akerbat is under fire

Share
1 pages in this article
© Valery Sharifulin\TASS

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. Assault units of the Syrian military with support from the Russian Aerospace Force within a few recent days have provided full control over the opposing heights near Hisayah and es-Savannet, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

Read also

Syrian army finds UK and US chemical agents at depots captured from terrorists

"Due to the successful operation of the Syrian military, the last route the militants used for supplies of weapons, ammunition and other assets near Akerbat is under the fire control of the Syrian military," the Russian military said.

In the attempts to flee the encircled town of Akerbat in Hama countryside, the terrorists in small groups take cars, buses and armored vehicles to head for Deir ez-Zor, which for IS (Islamic State - outlawed in Russia) after the defeat of Iraq's Mosul remains the last big foothold in Syria.

"In order to prevent the militants' escape from the encirclement into Dei ez-Zor, the Russian Aerospace Force continue the round-clock air reconnaissance with use of drones to reveal and destroy the armored vehicles, off-road vehicles with heavy weapons and the cars the terrorists are using," the Russian Defense Ministry said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
Tanks show off their firing skills at 2017 Army Games
3
Russia’s new diesel-electric submarine arrives at home port Sevastopol
10
Military scouts contest at the International Army Games
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Syrian army encircles terrorists near strategic city of Akerbat
2
Syrian army finds UK and US chemical agents at depots captured from terrorists
3
Scientists foresee Russian gene therapy for HIV cure may be registered in 5-10 years
4
Justice Ministry adds Jehovah’s Witnesses to list of organizations outlawed in Russia
5
Moscow sees chance to improve Russia-US ties
6
Russian diplomat suggests Barack Obama read Nelson Mandela’s words about Gaddafi
7
Russian nuclear submarine successfully test fires Kalibr cruise missile
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама