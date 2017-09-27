Back to Main page
Diplomat says Russia-US contacts on Deir ez-Zor continue

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 27, 13:05 UTC+3
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. Russia and the United States are not suspending contacts on the situation near Syria’s Deir ez-Zor, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told reporters on Wednesday.

"Our contacts are not suspended," the diplomat said.

Topics
Foreign policy Syrian conflict
