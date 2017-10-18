Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Syrian troops storm terrorist-held districts of Deir ez-Zor

World
October 18, 6:44 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Losses among the Islamic State terrorists were reported in those districts, but no exact figures are known to date

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, October 18. /TASS/. Elite formations of the Syrian armed forces have launched an assault on terrorist-held districts of Deir ez-Zor, some 420 kilometers from the capital Damascus, the Al-Manar TV has said.

The TV reported losses among the Islamic State terrorists in those districts, but no exact figures are known to date.

On Monday Syrian troops pushed terrorists out of two settlements north of Deir ez-Zor. The operation allowed to block the highway linking the capital and the northeastern Al-Hasakah governorate, effectively encircling the remains of Islamic State terrorists in the city.

On Tuesday, the Syrian armed forces and militia liberated ten settlements south of Deir ez-Zor.

The Syrian Air Force are now supporting troops advancing toward the city of Abu Kamal near the border with Iraq. Fighting now rages near the Omar oil field.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Photo
Mikheil Saakashvili, former governor of the Odessa Region, leader of the New Forces Movement, attends a rally organized by his supporters outside the Ukrainian Parliament
8
Three injured in Kiev rally as police try to stop protesters from putting up tents
11
Almost 900 people hurt in Catalan independence referendum
4
Las Vegas shooting kills at least 50 — police
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian expert has misgivings about Amber Room discovery near Dresden
2
Clashes between police, protestors over in downtown Kiev
3
Rusisan tennis star Sharapova comments on her performance in VTB Kremlin Cup
4
Russian Defense Ministry tests new missile for Iskander short-range system
5
US to respond to Russia’s alleged violation of Open Skies Treaty — official
6
Syrian troops storm terrorist-held districts of Deir ez-Zor
7
US starts development of advanced prompt global strike systems - Russian Defense Ministry
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама