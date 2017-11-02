Russian strategic bombers wipe out terrorists’ arms depots in Syria

MOSCOW, November 2. /TASS/. Russia’s six Tupolev Tu-22M3 long-range bombers have delivered a massive strike against terrorists’ facilities in Syria, destroying their arms depots and command posts, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Thursday.

"On November 2, while providing support for the Syrian government troops in routing militants of the ISIL [the former name of the Islamic State terrorist organization outlawed in Russia] in east Syria, in the province of Deir ez-Zor, six Tu-22M3 long-range bombers of Russia’s Aerospace Force delivered a massive strike on the ISIL facilities near the town of Abu Kamal," the ministry said.

"The air strike targeted terrorists’ arms depots, shelters for military hardware, strongholds and command posts," the ministry said.

The data registering equipment has confirmed that all the designated targets have been destroyed, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

The bombers took off from Russian aerodromes and flew over Iran and Iraq, the ministry noted.

"Su-30SM fighter jets from the Hmeymim airbase provided cover for the long-range bombers over Syria. After successfully accomplishing their mission, the Russian planes returned to their home aerodromes," the Defense Ministry said.

On November 1, six Russian Tu-22M3 bombers also delivered a massive air strike against terrorists’ facilities in the Syrian province of Deir ez-Zor, destroying militants’ strongholds and depots with arms and ammunition.