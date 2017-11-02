Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian strategic bombers wipe out terrorists’ arms depots in Syria

Military & Defense
November 02, 16:01 UTC+3

Tu-22M3 long-range bombers have destroyed terrorists’ arms depots, shelters for military hardware, strongholds and command posts

Share
1 pages in this article
Tu-22M3 long-range bomber

Tu-22M3 long-range bomber

© The Russian Defense Ministry press service/TASS

MOSCOW, November 2. /TASS/. Russia’s six Tupolev Tu-22M3 long-range bombers have delivered a massive strike against terrorists’ facilities in Syria, destroying their arms depots and command posts, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Thursday.

"On November 2, while providing support for the Syrian government troops in routing militants of the ISIL [the former name of the Islamic State terrorist organization outlawed in Russia] in east Syria, in the province of Deir ez-Zor, six Tu-22M3 long-range bombers of Russia’s Aerospace Force delivered a massive strike on the ISIL facilities near the town of Abu Kamal," the ministry said.

Read also

Russian strategic bombers hammer terrorists’ facilities in Syria

Terrorists in Syria were awash in arms and cash — Russian senator

Russia hopes Syria will be liberated from terrorists in one or two months

Russian submarine delivers cruise missile strike on terrorists in Syria

Russia’s military campaign in Syria fulfilled its chief goals, lawmaker says

"The air strike targeted terrorists’ arms depots, shelters for military hardware, strongholds and command posts," the ministry said.

The data registering equipment has confirmed that all the designated targets have been destroyed, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

The bombers took off from Russian aerodromes and flew over Iran and Iraq, the ministry noted.

"Su-30SM fighter jets from the Hmeymim airbase provided cover for the long-range bombers over Syria. After successfully accomplishing their mission, the Russian planes returned to their home aerodromes," the Defense Ministry said.

On November 1, six Russian Tu-22M3 bombers also delivered a massive air strike against terrorists’ facilities in the Syrian province of Deir ez-Zor, destroying militants’ strongholds and depots with arms and ammunition.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Photo
4
Russia’s advanced icebreaker Ilya Muromets begins state trials in Baltic Sea
10
Russian Space Forces facilities
13
Russian Baltic Fleet marines practise anti-terror wargames
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian top brass puzzled by US general’s remarks on situation in eastern Syria
2
Russian strategic bombers wipe out terrorists’ arms depots in Syria
3
Russia may use Su-34 bomber to develop one-seat attack aircraft
4
Russia may upgrade advanced Su-57 aircraft to 6th-generation fighter jet
5
Russia rejects possibility of chemical agents’ use in Khan Shaykhun from Syrian aircraft
6
Putin, Nazarbayev note Astana format contributes to settlement in Syria
7
Saudi Arabia taking interest in Kamaz trucks
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама