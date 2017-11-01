Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian strategic bombers hammer terrorists’ facilities in Syria

Military & Defense
November 01, 16:35 UTC+3

Six Tu-22M3 long-range bombers delivered a massive air strike in the province of Deir ez-Zor

Share
1 pages in this article
Tu-22M3 bombers

Tu-22M3 bombers

© Russian Defense Ministry press service/TASS

MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. Six Tupolev Tu-22M3 long-range bombers, which have taken off from the Russian territory, have delivered a massive air strike against terrorists’ facilities near the town of Abu Kamal in Syria’s Deir ez-Zor province, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Wednesday.

Read also

Terrorists in Syria were awash in arms and cash — Russian senator

Russia hopes Syria will be liberated from terrorists in one or two months

Russian submarine delivers cruise missile strike on terrorists in Syria

Russia’s military campaign in Syria fulfilled its chief goals, lawmaker says

"Six Tu-22M3 long-range bombers that have taken off from the Russian territory, have flown over Iran and Iraq and delivered a massive air strike against terrorists’ facilities near the town of Abu Kamal in the province of Deir ez-Zor," the ministry said.

"The air strike targeted militants’ strongholds and depots with arms and ammunition," Russia’s Defense Ministry said.

"The data registering equipment has registered the destruction of all the designated targets," the ministry said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Photo
4
Russia’s advanced icebreaker Ilya Muromets begins state trials in Baltic Sea
10
Russian Space Forces facilities
13
Russian Baltic Fleet marines practise anti-terror wargames
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia may upgrade advanced Su-57 aircraft to 6th-generation fighter jet
2
Russian strategic bombers hammer terrorists’ facilities in Syria
3
Terrorists in Syria were awash in arms and cash — Russian senator
4
Senators can recommend Russian companies to refrain from advertising in Twitter
5
World Sambo Championship 2017 in Sochi to see new record of global participants
6
Russia may use Su-34 bomber to develop one-seat attack aircraft
7
Putin arrives in Tehran
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама