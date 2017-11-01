Russian strategic bombers hammer terrorists’ facilities in Syria

MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. Six Tupolev Tu-22M3 long-range bombers, which have taken off from the Russian territory, have delivered a massive air strike against terrorists’ facilities near the town of Abu Kamal in Syria’s Deir ez-Zor province, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Wednesday.

"Six Tu-22M3 long-range bombers that have taken off from the Russian territory, have flown over Iran and Iraq and delivered a massive air strike against terrorists’ facilities near the town of Abu Kamal in the province of Deir ez-Zor," the ministry said.

"The air strike targeted militants’ strongholds and depots with arms and ammunition," Russia’s Defense Ministry said.

"The data registering equipment has registered the destruction of all the designated targets," the ministry said.