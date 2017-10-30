Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia’s military campaign in Syria fulfilled its chief goals, lawmaker says

Military & Defense
October 30, 10:26 UTC+3 ASTANA

Syria's government forces are expected to restore control over its eastern border by the end of 2017

Share
1 pages in this article
© Alexander Yelistratov/TASS

ASTANA, October 30. /TASS/. Key tasks of Russia’s military campaign in Syria have been nearly fulfilled and the Arab republic’s government forces will restore control over its eastern border by the end of 2017, Chairman of the Russian State Duma Defense Committee Vladimir Shamanov said on Monday.

Read also

Assad says elimination of terrorism in Syria creates basis for political settlement

Putin heralds liberation of over 90% of Syrian land from terrorists

Russian military helps Syrian refugees return to their homes in Aleppo province

Lavrov calls for stopping terrorists’ migration elsewhere after defeat in Syria, Iraq

"In general, we can say that major tasks of Russia’s military operation in Syria have been almost accomplished," Shamanov told a meeting of the lower houses of parliament of Kazakhstan and Russia in Astana.

"We expect that by the end of this year (Syrian) government forces will restore control over the eastern border of the Syrian Arab Republic and the Islamic State (terror group, outlawed in Russia) won’t exist anymore as an organized military structure," he said.

Russia launched the operation in Syria on September 30, 2015, at the request of the country’s President Bashar al-Assad. Since the beginning of the campaign, more than 1 million Syrian citizens have come back home, Shamanov said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Photo
4
Russia’s advanced icebreaker Ilya Muromets begins state trials in Baltic Sea
10
Russian Space Forces facilities
13
Russian Baltic Fleet marines practise anti-terror wargames
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Expert: US may use new sanctions to undermine Russia’s positions in military cooperation
2
Russian journalist, singer Yekaterina Gordon eyeing presidential run in 2018 election
3
Over 100 ships ensure Russian Navy’s presence in World Ocean
4
Powerful wind gusts blow Russian jet off runway in German airport
5
Admiral Kuznetsov aircraft carrier's experience in Syria included in training programs
6
Russian envoy says Assad seeking out new roads to national reconciliation
7
Astana-hosted Syrian peace talks to focus on de-escalation zones, humanitarian issues
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама