Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Assad says elimination of terrorism in Syria creates basis for political settlement

World
October 26, 19:35 UTC+3 MOSCOW

According to SANA, the president did not rule out that a national conference on dialogue in Syria involving all political forces could lead to Constitutional amendments and new parliamentary elections

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, October 26. /TASS/. Syrian President Bashar al-Assad received in Damascus Russian Presidential Envoy on the Syrian Settlement, Alexander Lavrentyev, on Thursday. According to the SANA news agency, Assad said at the meeting that "the liberation of the Syrian territory from terrorism prepares the ground gradually for more political action."

Read also
Syrian President Bashar Assad

Assad says defeating terrorists in Syria ruins West’s schemes

The Syrian leader and the Russian envoy discussed preparations for the 7th round of international negotiations in the capital of Kazakhstan scheduled for October 30-31.

"The Syrian government continues to deal positively with any political initiative seeking to stop the Syrian bloodshed and restore security in a manner that guarantees the unity and sovereignty of Syria," SANA quotes him as saying.

Assad reaffirmed that the Syrian government "is determined to continue the war on terror on the one hand and support the political track on the other hand through accelerating the pace of national reconciliation and dialogue."

According to SANA, the president did not rule out that a national conference on dialogue in Syria involving all political forces could lead to Constitutional amendments and new parliamentary elections.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
Persons
Bashar Assad
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Raqqa in ruins: Dresden-like decimated city picks up the pieces after liberation
Mikheil Saakashvili, former governor of the Odessa Region, leader of the New Forces Movement, attends a rally organized by his supporters outside the Ukrainian Parliament
8
Three injured in Kiev rally as police try to stop protesters from putting up tents
11
Almost 900 people hurt in Catalan independence referendum
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Diplomat bashes ‘wild and shocking’ ploy to link Kennedy assassination to Russia
2
Moscow vows retaliation over new US moves against RT and Sputnik
3
Russia launches ballistic missiles from submarines, spaceport during strategic drills
4
Russian helicopter crashes off Norway's coast
5
Putin issues further orders for 2018 FIFA World Cup organization in Russia
6
NATO accuses Russia of underreporting 'real' number of Zapad-2017 drill participants
7
The might of Russia's advanced nuclear submarine
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама