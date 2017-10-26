Assad says elimination of terrorism in Syria creates basis for political settlement

MOSCOW, October 26. /TASS/. Syrian President Bashar al-Assad received in Damascus Russian Presidential Envoy on the Syrian Settlement, Alexander Lavrentyev, on Thursday. According to the SANA news agency, Assad said at the meeting that "the liberation of the Syrian territory from terrorism prepares the ground gradually for more political action."

The Syrian leader and the Russian envoy discussed preparations for the 7th round of international negotiations in the capital of Kazakhstan scheduled for October 30-31.

"The Syrian government continues to deal positively with any political initiative seeking to stop the Syrian bloodshed and restore security in a manner that guarantees the unity and sovereignty of Syria," SANA quotes him as saying.

Assad reaffirmed that the Syrian government "is determined to continue the war on terror on the one hand and support the political track on the other hand through accelerating the pace of national reconciliation and dialogue."

According to SANA, the president did not rule out that a national conference on dialogue in Syria involving all political forces could lead to Constitutional amendments and new parliamentary elections.