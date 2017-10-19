Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Assad says defeating terrorists in Syria ruins West’s schemes

World
October 19, 15:52 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Syria's president noted that the country’s military partnership with Iran and other allies significantly evolved over the years

Share
1 pages in this article
Syrian President Bashar Assad

Syrian President Bashar Assad

© SANA via AP

MOSCOW, October 19. /TASS/. Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has held a meeting with Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Bagheri in Damascus on Thursday, the SANA news agency reported.

The general handed a message from Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei over to the Syrian president, in which Khamenei congratulates Syria and its people on the victory in the fight against terrorism.

Read also

German chancellor admits ‘Assad stronger’ than Berlin prefers

During the meeting, Assad stated that "the defeat of terrorists in Syria has delivered a devastating blow to the West’s plans concerning the Middle East."

At the same time, he pointed out that "a number of countries continue to assist terror groups."

The Syrian president noted that the country’s "military partnership with Iran and other allies significantly evolved during the years of the conflict."

According to the SANA news agency, the Iranian general said at the meeting that his visit to Damascus was aimed at developing a joint strategy for coordination and military cooperation with Syria at the next stage, following huge successes achieved on the front line.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
Persons
Bashar Assad
In other media
Реклама
Photo
Mikheil Saakashvili, former governor of the Odessa Region, leader of the New Forces Movement, attends a rally organized by his supporters outside the Ukrainian Parliament
8
Three injured in Kiev rally as police try to stop protesters from putting up tents
11
Almost 900 people hurt in Catalan independence referendum
4
Las Vegas shooting kills at least 50 — police
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia to sign military cooperation deal with Niger
2
Russia testing weapons based on 'new physical principles'
3
New missiles for Russia’s Iskander-M system to help counter nuclear threat — senator
4
Assad says defeating terrorists in Syria ruins West’s schemes
5
Kremlin not working on Sobchak's campaign trail — spokesman
6
Putin, Valdai Club experts to discuss current international conflicts
7
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама