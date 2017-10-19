Assad says defeating terrorists in Syria ruins West’s schemes

MOSCOW, October 19. /TASS/. Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has held a meeting with Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Bagheri in Damascus on Thursday, the SANA news agency reported.

The general handed a message from Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei over to the Syrian president, in which Khamenei congratulates Syria and its people on the victory in the fight against terrorism.

During the meeting, Assad stated that "the defeat of terrorists in Syria has delivered a devastating blow to the West’s plans concerning the Middle East."

At the same time, he pointed out that "a number of countries continue to assist terror groups."

The Syrian president noted that the country’s "military partnership with Iran and other allies significantly evolved during the years of the conflict."

According to the SANA news agency, the Iranian general said at the meeting that his visit to Damascus was aimed at developing a joint strategy for coordination and military cooperation with Syria at the next stage, following huge successes achieved on the front line.