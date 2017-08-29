Back to Main page
German chancellor admits ‘Assad stronger’ than Berlin prefers

World
August 29, 14:50 UTC+3 BERLIN

This does not mean the political transformation in Syria is not necessary, according to Angela Merkel

© Sergei Bobylev/TASS

BERLIN, August 29. /TASS/. The regime of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has turned out to be more stable than Berlin would like it to be, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said at an annual news conference in Germany’s capital on Tuesday.

Read also

Merkel says political methods should be used to remove Assad

"Assad is stronger than I would like him to be," she admitted.

She added, though, that this does not mean the political transformation in Syria is not necessary.

"In spite of that, it is necessary to continue negotiations on the possibility of a [political] transition that would facilitate reconciliation," Merkel stated. According to the German leader, this process is "very slow."

Read also

Merkel calls on Trump to cooperate with Russia on Syria

Syrian refugee couple name newborn daughter after German chancellor — media

German top diplomat says talks with Russia crucial for resolving Syrian conflict

Show more
Topics
Syrian conflict
Persons
Bashar Assad Angela Merkel
