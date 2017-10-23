Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Lavrov calls for stopping terrorists’ migration elsewhere after defeat in Syria, Iraq

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 23, 13:43 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The initiative of Russian President Vladimir Putin to create a global anti-terror coalition fully meets this task, Lavrov said

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Raqqa Media Center of the Islamic State group

MOSCOW, October 23. /TASS/. The international community should prevent terrorists from moving to other countries after their defeat in Syria and Iraq, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said after talks with his Iraqi counterpart Ibrahim al-Jaafari on Monday.

Lavrov said the sides discussed the situation in the Middle East and in the region in general, focusing on "stepping up efforts in the fight against international terrorism." "Now the key forefront of this battle is ongoing in Iraq and neighboring Syria," Lavrov said.

Read also

Operation in Syria nearing completion — Russian defense minister

"The task of all participants of anti-terrorist steps is to defeat terrorist groups such as the Islamic State and Jabhat al-Nusra (outlawed in Russia) and minimize, if not nullify, their chances of moving to other regions of the globe," he said.

The initiative of Russian President Vladimir Putin to create a global anti-terror coalition, based on mutual trust and without double standards, fully meets this task, Lavrov said.

"We support the efforts of the Iraqi government not only against terrorism, where serious success has been reached, but also in the context of normalizing the situation in the country through an inclusive dialogue of all ethnic and religious groups," he said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict Fight against terrorism
Persons
Sergey Lavrov
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin sacks Russian deputy foreign minister
2
Russia expects US to clarify its new policy on Syria
3
Armed attacker bursts into Moscow radio station studio, stabs host
4
Press review: Iran may rock Turkish Stream’s boat and how Russia-US ties sway Poland
5
Russian Defense Ministry compares US coalition bombing of Raqqa to destruction of Dresden
6
Russia urges Ukraine and Poland to prevent vandalism against WWII memorials
7
Russia’s Rostec to open helicopter maintenance center in Mexico
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама