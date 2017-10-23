Lavrov calls for stopping terrorists’ migration elsewhere after defeat in Syria, Iraq

MOSCOW, October 23. /TASS/. The international community should prevent terrorists from moving to other countries after their defeat in Syria and Iraq, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said after talks with his Iraqi counterpart Ibrahim al-Jaafari on Monday.

Lavrov said the sides discussed the situation in the Middle East and in the region in general, focusing on "stepping up efforts in the fight against international terrorism." "Now the key forefront of this battle is ongoing in Iraq and neighboring Syria," Lavrov said.

"The task of all participants of anti-terrorist steps is to defeat terrorist groups such as the Islamic State and Jabhat al-Nusra (outlawed in Russia) and minimize, if not nullify, their chances of moving to other regions of the globe," he said.

The initiative of Russian President Vladimir Putin to create a global anti-terror coalition, based on mutual trust and without double standards, fully meets this task, Lavrov said.

"We support the efforts of the Iraqi government not only against terrorism, where serious success has been reached, but also in the context of normalizing the situation in the country through an inclusive dialogue of all ethnic and religious groups," he said.