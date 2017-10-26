Back to Main page
Putin heralds liberation of over 90% of Syrian land from terrorists

Military & Defense
October 26, 14:49 UTC+3

President Putin pointed to the military operations as evidence that Russia's armed forces have beefed up their power and capabilities

© Valeriy Sharifulin/TASS

MOSCOW, October 26. /TASS/. More than 90% of Syria’s territory has been recaptured from terrorists, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"I would like once again to thank our military servicemen who take part in the counterterrorism operation in Syria. It was possible to radically reverse the situation thanks to their courage, precise and professional actions and valor. More than 90% of Syria’s territory is already free from terrorists," the president said at a meeting with senior officers and prosecutors on the occasion of appointing them to higher ranks, conferring higher military and civil service ranks upon them.

He recalled that the de-escalation zones are being set up in concert with the Syrian authorities, while the political settlement and civil reconciliation process is gaining momentum.

"Military operations against terrorists, and, let me emphasize that these are not some poorly organized gangs, these are well-equipped, trained and generously sponsored and motivated groups, have shown that the capabilities of the Russian Aerospace Forces, our army and navy have qualitatively increased. We need to push ahead with efforts to boost this potential, introduce new weapon systems and improve the effectiveness of combat training," Putin noted.

