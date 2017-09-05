Putin congratulates Russian and Syrian military with victory in Deir ez-Zor

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has extended congratulations to Russian and Syrian military with a large-scale victory over terrorists in the Syrian city of Deir ez-Zor and also sent a telegram on the issue to Syrian President Bashar Assad, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"Commander-in-Chief Vladimir Putin has congratulated the command of the Russian military group as well as the command of the Syrian state army with such a strategically important victory over terrorists from the standpoint of Syria’s liberation from the Islamic State (a terrorist organization outlawed in Russia)," Peskov told journalists.

According to Peskov, "President Putin sent to Syrian President (Bashar) Assad a telegram, in which he highly evaluated this strategic victory and congratulated the Syrian president with such an important step toward the liberation of Syria from terrorism."

Peskov added that "terrorists put up a solid resistance and they still continue resisting, used suicide bombers and 50 of them were eliminated, but the zone of the breakthrough keeps growing and the battle moved to the streets of Deir ez-Zor."

"This is a very important strategic victory," Peskov added.

Defense Minister Shoigu said earlier that Deir ez-Zor was the main strategic point on the Euphrates. An end to its blockade would largely herald completion of the struggle against terrorists in Syria.