Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin congratulates Russian and Syrian military with victory in Deir ez-Zor

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 05, 18:28 UTC+3

Vladimir Putin has congratulated Russian and Syrian military with the lifting of a three-year blockade

Share
1 pages in this article
Syrian troops in the eastern city of Deir ez-Zor, Syria

Syrian troops in the eastern city of Deir ez-Zor, Syria

© SANA via AP

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has extended congratulations to Russian and Syrian military with a large-scale victory over terrorists in the Syrian city of Deir ez-Zor and also sent a telegram on the issue to Syrian President Bashar Assad, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

Read also

Syria’s government troops unblock Deir ez-Zor — Russian Defense Ministry

"Commander-in-Chief Vladimir Putin has congratulated the command of the Russian military group as well as the command of the Syrian state army with such a strategically important victory over terrorists from the standpoint of Syria’s liberation from the Islamic State (a terrorist organization outlawed in Russia)," Peskov told journalists.

According to Peskov, "President Putin sent to Syrian President (Bashar) Assad a telegram, in which he highly evaluated this strategic victory and congratulated the Syrian president with such an important step toward the liberation of Syria from terrorism."

Peskov added that "terrorists put up a solid resistance and they still continue resisting, used suicide bombers and 50 of them were eliminated, but the zone of the breakthrough keeps growing and the battle moved to the streets of Deir ez-Zor."

"This is a very important strategic victory," Peskov added.

Defense Minister Shoigu said earlier that Deir ez-Zor was the main strategic point on the Euphrates. An end to its blockade would largely herald completion of the struggle against terrorists in Syria.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Syria’s government troops unblock Deir ez-Zor — Russian Defense Ministry
2
Russia to develop cruise missiles capable of striking targets at 1,000km range
3
Siemens hopes to seal deal with Russian Railways on supplies of 10 trains by year end
4
Putin congratulates Russian and Syrian military with victory in Deir ez-Zor
5
Russia ready to consider US draft resolution on North Korea
6
Kremlin comments on initiative to deploy UN peacekeepers to Donbass
7
Russia to sue US over seizure of diplomatic property, Lavrov tells Tillerson
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама