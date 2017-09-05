Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Syria’s government troops unblock Deir ez-Zor — Russian Defense Ministry

Military & Defense
September 05, 16:52 UTC+3

According to the ministry, the Syrian government troops have destroyed more than 50 jihadi armored SUVs

Share
1 pages in this article
© SANA via AP

MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS/. Syria’s government army has penetrated the defense lines held by terrorists militants of the Islamic State (outlawed in Russia) to have unblocked the city of Deir ez-Zor, which remained besieged for about three years, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

Earlier, Russia’s Aerospace Force and cruise missiles launched from the frigate The Admiral Essen dealt a massive strike against the main strongholds, manpower and materiel of the Islamic State near Deir ez-Zor. The Russian Defense Ministry said a number of major strongholds, vast networks of underground tunnels, artillery positions and shelters for manpower and ammunition were wiped out.

Read also

Syrian forces break IS terrorists’ siege of Deir ez-Zor — TV

Russian warplanes perform over 80 sorties to back Syrian army’s offensive in Deir ez-Zor

Russian military aviation stamps out terrorists en-route to Syria’s Deir ez-Zor

At least 20 tonnes of humanitarian aid airdropped to Syrian Deir ez-Zor

Iran delivers missile strike on terrorists near Syria’s Deir ez-Zor

"Using the results of the Russian air and missile strikes Syria’s government forces under General Suheil Hassan mounted a fast offensive to have penetrated the Islamic State’s defenses and unblocked Deir ez-Zor, the report runs.

"The terrorists tried to stop the advancing Syrian troops using suicide bombers and armored vehicles loaded with explosives. The assault groups of Syria’s government army destroyed more than 50 jihadi armored pickups of the terrorist forces," the Defense Ministry said.

Earlier, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said Deir ez-Zor was the main strategic point on the Euphrates. An end to its blockade would largely herald completion of the struggle against terrorists in Syria. The chief of the main operations department of Russia’s General Staff, Sergey Rudskoy, said termination of the city’s blockade would signify the defeat of "one of the strongest groups of the Islamic State in Syria’s territory." Rudskoy said Deir ez-Zor was the place where the terrorists were pulling back the remaining forces. Militants from Mosul and a large share of the most combat-ready groups of terrorists from Raqqa have moved there.

 

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's military aviation school gets first female applicants
7
Russia shows off military trophies seized from terrorists in Syria
23
Russia's military might on display at Army-2017 forum
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
China rejects possibility of military intervention in North Korea
2
Russia may build 115,000 tonne aircraft carriers by 2020
3
German top diplomat comments on initiative to deploy UN mission in Donbass
4
Peacekeeping mission in Ukraine should be agreed on by UN Security Council — OSCE
5
Russian frigate's cruise missile strike obliterates terrorist command centers in Syria
6
Syria’s government troops unblock Deir ez-Zor — Russian Defense Ministry
7
Siemens hopes to seal deal with Russian Railways on supplies of 10 trains by year end
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама