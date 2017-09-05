Syrian forces break IS terrorists’ siege of Deir ez-Zor — TV

German top diplomat comments on initiative to deploy UN mission in DonbassWorld September 05, 14:36
BEIRUT, September 5. /TASS/. Syrian forces and militia units successfully broke the three-year long Islamic State’s siege of Deir ez-Zor, the largest city in eastern Syria, the Surya TV reported.
On Tuesday, the Syrian troops and militias joined the defenders of a base of the 137th artillery regiment at the approaches to the center of Deir ez-Zor, some 420 km from Damascus.
The passage to the city’s southwestern outskirt has been cleared of mines.