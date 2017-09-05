Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Syrian forces break IS terrorists’ siege of Deir ez-Zor — TV

World
September 05, 14:18 UTC+3 BEIRUT

The passage to the city’s southwestern outskirt has been cleared of mines

Share
1 pages in this article
© SANA via AP

BEIRUT, September 5. /TASS/. Syrian forces and militia units successfully broke the three-year long Islamic State’s siege of Deir ez-Zor, the largest city in eastern Syria, the Surya TV reported.

On Tuesday, the Syrian troops and militias joined the defenders of a base of the 137th artillery regiment at the approaches to the center of Deir ez-Zor, some 420 km from Damascus.

The passage to the city’s southwestern outskirt has been cleared of mines.

Read also

Russian frigate hits terrorist command centers in Syria with missiles

Situation in Syria changing in government’s favor, Putin says

Two Russian servicemen killed in Syria

Russian Aerospace Forces destroy 9 IS armored vehicles in Syria

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
The 20th century's greatest human rights activists
7
State of emergency declared in Russia’s Rostov-on-Don due to fire
8
Police detain third suspect in Catalonia terror attacks
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin stresses presidential bid by ally’s daughter depends on her own efforts
2
German top diplomat comments on initiative to deploy UN mission in Donbass
3
Russian frigate hits terrorist command centers in Syria with missiles
4
Press review: BRICS to widen membership and US eyes trade pressure on North Korea
5
China rejects possibility of military intervention in North Korea
6
Russia may build 115,000 tonne aircraft carriers by 2020
7
Syrian forces break IS terrorists’ siege of Deir ez-Zor — TV
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама