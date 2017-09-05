Russian frigate hits terrorist command centers in Syria with missiles

German top diplomat comments on initiative to deploy UN mission in DonbassWorld September 05, 14:36
Donetsk ready to discuss initiative to deploy UN peacekeepers to DonbassWorld September 05, 14:29
Syrian forces break IS terrorists’ siege of Deir ez-Zor — TVWorld September 05, 14:18
Ex-Minister Ulyukayev demanded $2 mln bribe from Rosneft CEO Sechin — court filesBusiness & Economy September 05, 14:13
Russian and Japanese security councils sign memorandum of understandingRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 05, 13:57
Russia’s naval ship Vice-Admiral Kulakov escorts Chinese tanker through Gulf of AdenMilitary & Defense September 05, 13:50
Organizers of 2017 St. Petersburg Open plan to invite Sharapova for tournamentSport September 05, 13:49
Putin warns lethal weapons to Ukraine won’t change situation, but casualties will riseRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 05, 13:45
Russia may build 115,000 tonne aircraft carriers by 2020Military & Defense September 05, 13:39
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS/. The Russian Black Sea Fleet’s frigate The Admiral Essen has launched cruise missiles Kalibr against targets of the terrorist organization Islamic State (outlawed in Russia) near Deir ez-Zor in Syria. The attack was against an area held by militants mostly from Russia and other CIS member-states, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
"In the morning of September 5 the frigate The Admiral Essen, of the Black Sea Fleet, currently operating in the Mediterranean as part of Russia’s permanent naval group launched Kalibr cruise missiles against facilities of the terrorist organization Islamic State near Deir ez-Zor," the Defense Ministry said.
"The attack was against a stronghold held by groups of militants most of whom are from Russia and other CIS member-states," the Defense Ministry said.
The missile strike wiped out command centers and a communication facility, weapons and ammunition depots, an armored vehicles repair plant and a large group of militants.
"The effectiveness of the missile strike has been confirmed by reconnaissance planes and drones," the Defense Ministry said.
Syrian government troops are now pushing ahead with the operation to eliminate the stronghold and a large and well-armed Islamic State group near Deir ez-Zor.
"On Monday the Syrian government troops enjoying Russian air support retook from the IS terrorists the city of Akerbat in the east of Hama province," the Defense Ministry said.