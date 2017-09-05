Back to Main page
Russian frigate hits terrorist command centers in Syria with missiles

Military & Defense
September 05, 12:38 UTC+3

The missile strike also destroyed an armored vehicles repair plant and a large group of militants

© Russian Defense Ministry Press Office/TASS

MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS/. The Russian Black Sea Fleet’s frigate The Admiral Essen has launched cruise missiles Kalibr against targets of the terrorist organization Islamic State (outlawed in Russia) near Deir ez-Zor in Syria. The attack was against an area held by militants mostly from Russia and other CIS member-states, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"In the morning of September 5 the frigate The Admiral Essen, of the Black Sea Fleet, currently operating in the Mediterranean as part of Russia’s permanent naval group launched Kalibr cruise missiles against facilities of the terrorist organization Islamic State near Deir ez-Zor," the Defense Ministry said.

Russian warplanes perform over 80 sorties to back Syrian army’s offensive in Deir ez-Zor

"The attack was against a stronghold held by groups of militants most of whom are from Russia and other CIS member-states," the Defense Ministry said.

The missile strike wiped out command centers and a communication facility, weapons and ammunition depots, an armored vehicles repair plant and a large group of militants.

"The effectiveness of the missile strike has been confirmed by reconnaissance planes and drones," the Defense Ministry said.

Syrian government troops are now pushing ahead with the operation to eliminate the stronghold and a large and well-armed Islamic State group near Deir ez-Zor.

"On Monday the Syrian government troops enjoying Russian air support retook from the IS terrorists the city of Akerbat in the east of Hama province," the Defense Ministry said.

Topics
Syrian conflict
