Two Russian servicemen killed in Syria

Two Russian servicemen killed in SyriaMilitary & Defense September 04, 22:02
Russia’s UN envoy comments on sanctions against North KoreaRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 04, 20:28
Moscow welcomes McLaren's renunciation of accusations of state-sponsored dopingSport September 04, 19:48
Putin to meet with Thailand’s PM on September 5Russian Politics & Diplomacy September 04, 19:29
Russian, South Korean presidents condemn Pyongyang’s actionsRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 04, 19:01
Russian, Egyptian presidents condemn violence in Myanmar — KremlinRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 04, 18:47
Russia’s UN envoy warns of war threat on Korean PeninsulaRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 04, 18:45
Putin: Russia confirms leading position in rhythmic gymnastics at World ChampionshipsSport September 04, 18:24
Russian, Canadian scientists show space flights affect the human body just like diseasesScience & Space September 04, 18:22
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. Two Russian contract soldiers have been killed in Syria in mortar shelling by Islamic State terrorists, the Russian defense ministry said on Monday.
According to the ministry, the servicemen were escorting a motor convoy of the Russian center for reconciliation of the warring parties.
"The motor convoy came under mortar shelling by Islamic State terrorists in the province of Deir ez-Zor. As a result of shelling, one serviceman was killed and another one was badly wounded," the ministry said. "The wounded serviceman was promptly taken to hospital but died of deadly wounds, despite efforts taken by medics."
The men were recommended for state decorations.