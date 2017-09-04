Two Russian servicemen killed in Syria

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. Two Russian contract soldiers have been killed in Syria in mortar shelling by Islamic State terrorists, the Russian defense ministry said on Monday.

According to the ministry, the servicemen were escorting a motor convoy of the Russian center for reconciliation of the warring parties.

"The motor convoy came under mortar shelling by Islamic State terrorists in the province of Deir ez-Zor. As a result of shelling, one serviceman was killed and another one was badly wounded," the ministry said. "The wounded serviceman was promptly taken to hospital but died of deadly wounds, despite efforts taken by medics."

The men were recommended for state decorations.