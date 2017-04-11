Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Two Russian soldiers killed in Syria

Military & Defense
April 11, 14:10 UTC+3
The Defense Ministry confirms two Russian contract soldiers were killed in a militant attack in Syria while another one suffered severe wounds
Share
1 pages in this article
© Valeriy Sharifulin/TASS

MOSCOW, April 11. /TASS/ Two Russian contract soldiers were killed in a militant attack in Syria while another one suffered severe wounds, the press service of the Russian Defense Ministry told reporters on Tuesday.

"A group of militants used mortars to shell Russian contract soldiers, acting as musketry instructors in one of the Syrian military units, and a Russian military adviser," the press service said.

"As a result, two of the Russian contract soldiers were killed, while the wounded is being treated by military doctors," the Defense Ministry added.

Read also

Putin awards Order of Courage to military doctors killed or injured in Syria
Russian Mi-25 helicopter crew killed in Syria
Four Russian servicemen killed in car blast in Syria
Russian contract soldier killed in explosion in Syria
Memorial services for Russian pilots killed in Syria held in Russia

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Photo
9
Air defense systems on standby to protect Russian skies
14
Russia rehearses for 72nd Victory Day parade
5
Second Yasen nuclear submarine launched in northern Russian port
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin comments on Ivanka Trump’s 'role' in Syria strikes
2
Tillerson believes 'Assad's reign in Syria is coming to end'
3
Two Russian soldiers killed in Syria
4
Russia to upgrade Iskander-M missile systems
5
Russia to supply 10 advanced Su-35 fighter jets to China this year
6
G7 has no consensus on sanctions against Russia over Syria
7
China warns against using military force in Syria
TOP STORIES
Реклама