Two Russian soldiers killed in Syria

MOSCOW, April 11. /TASS/ Two Russian contract soldiers were killed in a militant attack in Syria while another one suffered severe wounds, the press service of the Russian Defense Ministry told reporters on Tuesday.
"A group of militants used mortars to shell Russian contract soldiers, acting as musketry instructors in one of the Syrian military units, and a Russian military adviser," the press service said.
"As a result, two of the Russian contract soldiers were killed, while the wounded is being treated by military doctors," the Defense Ministry added.