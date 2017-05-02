Back to Main page
Russian military advisor killed in Syria

World
May 02, 22:02 UTC+3

The Defense Ministry reports militants' gunfire has claimed the life of Lieutenant Colonel Alexei Buchelnikov

The Russian Defense Ministry

The Russian Defense Ministry

© © REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

MOSCOW, May 2. /TASS/. A Russian military advisor has died in Syria in a gunfire opened by a militant sniper at a unit of the Syrian Army, the Defense Ministry said in a report.

"Militants' gunfire at a unit of Syrian troops has claimed the life of Lieutenant Colonel Alexei Buchelnikov," it said. "Alexei Buchelnikov was delegated to Syria as a member of the group of Russian military advisors. He had a duty of training the personnel of a Syrian armed unit."

"When the training was in progress, the unit underwent fire by a militant sniper and Lt.-Col. Buchelnikov received a fatal wound," the report said.

Syrian conflict
1
Russian Defense Ministry: USSR never exported HAB-250 bombs
2
Kremlin comments on Putin-Merkel talks
3
Russian military advisor killed in Syria
4
Putin and Trump stress importance of anti-terrorism cooperation
5
Testing of Russian air defense system Vityaz to be completed by 2017
6
Tank army in west Russia receives advanced short-range air defense missile systems
7
Russia’s cutting-edge weaponry capable of ‘blinding’ enemy's army
