Russian military advisor killed in Syria

MOSCOW, May 2. /TASS/. A Russian military advisor has died in Syria in a gunfire opened by a militant sniper at a unit of the Syrian Army, the Defense Ministry said in a report.
"Militants' gunfire at a unit of Syrian troops has claimed the life of Lieutenant Colonel Alexei Buchelnikov," it said. "Alexei Buchelnikov was delegated to Syria as a member of the group of Russian military advisors. He had a duty of training the personnel of a Syrian armed unit."
"When the training was in progress, the unit underwent fire by a militant sniper and Lt.-Col. Buchelnikov received a fatal wound," the report said.