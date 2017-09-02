Back to Main page
Russian Aerospace Force destroy in Syria IS' 9 armored vehicles

Military & Defense
September 02, 10:51 UTC+3

On a road connecting Deir ez-Zor and Rasafe, the military destroyed a big convoy of the IS trucks with ammunition and weapons

© Вадим Гришанкин/Управление пресс-службы и информации Минобороны России/ТАСС /

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. Aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Force within last two days destroyed near Syria's Deir ez-Zor nine armored vehicles of the Islamic State terrorist group (outlawed in Russia), the Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

"Within the last two days, the Russian aircraft destroyed nine armored vehicles, including two tanks, 6 artillery positions, one self-made MRLS, three depots, a command station and more than 20 trucks carrying fuel, weapons and ammunition," the Russian ministry said.

"On a road connecting Deir ez-Zor and Rasafe, the military destroyed a big convoy of the IS twelve trucks with ammunition and weapons, as well as off-road vehicles with installed high-caliber machine guns, anti-aircraft guns and mortars," the Defense Ministry added.

"With the effective support from the Russian Aerospace Force, the Syrian governmental forces continue tightening the circle around the IS grouping near Akerbat in the Hama Province," the ministry said. "Russian aircraft Sukhoi Su-34 and Su-35 destroy newly revealed objectives of the IS terrorists."

"The time between identifying a goal and destroying it is a few minutes," the Defense Ministry said.

Countries
Syria
