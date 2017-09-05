Situation in Syria changing in government’s favor, Putin says

XIAMEN /China/, September 5. /TASS/. The situation in Syria has been radically changing in favor of the government forces, though it is too early to say that the terrorists are done away with, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at his final press conference at the BRICS summit in China’s Xiamen.

"Indeed, the situation is developing in favor of the government troops," he said. "You know that the territory controlled by the government forces has swelled a lot in the past two years, and the process still continues," Putin added.

"Can we say that the ISIL and Jabhat al-Nusra (terror groups outlawed in Russia) and other terrorist formations are down away with once and forever? I think, it is too early to say that, but it is a fact that the situation in Syria has been changing radically," Putin said.