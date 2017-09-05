Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Situation in Syria changing in government’s favor, Putin says

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 05, 10:26 UTC+3

The territory controlled by the government forces has swelled a lot in the past two years, the Russian president said

Share
1 pages in this article
© Valeriy Sharifulin/TASS

XIAMEN /China/, September 5. /TASS/. The situation in Syria has been radically changing in favor of the government forces, though it is too early to say that the terrorists are done away with, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at his final press conference at the BRICS summit in China’s Xiamen.

Read also

Russia's top diplomat vows Islamic State will be defeated

"Indeed, the situation is developing in favor of the government troops," he said. "You know that the territory controlled by the government forces has swelled a lot in the past two years, and the process still continues," Putin added.

"Can we say that the ISIL and Jabhat al-Nusra (terror groups outlawed in Russia) and other terrorist formations are down away with once and forever? I think, it is too early to say that, but it is a fact that the situation in Syria has been changing radically," Putin said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
Persons
Vladimir Putin
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Four wounded after teenager opens fire in Moscow suburban school
2
Putin orders to submit resolution to UN on deploying peacekeepers to Donbass
3
South Korea to respond to Pyongyang’s nuclear test with sanctions — President Moon
4
EU to extend blacklist for Russia, Ukraine for six months — source
5
Russia reserves right to further cut number of US diplomats — Putin
6
Eleven strategic missile regiments to hold large-scale drills across Russia
7
Two Russian servicemen killed in Syria
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама