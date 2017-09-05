Situation in Syria changing in government’s favor, Putin says

Four wounded after teenager opens fire in Moscow suburban schoolSociety & Culture September 05, 12:15
EU to extend blacklist for Russia, Ukraine for six months — sourceWorld September 05, 11:52
Russia’s trade turnover with China exceeds $38 bln in first half of 2017Business & Economy September 05, 11:41
Putin says sanctions on North Korea unlikely to workRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 05, 10:52
Putin expects to find compromises with Trump in world’s interestsRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 05, 10:40
Situation in Syria changing in government’s favor, Putin saysRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 05, 10:26
Russia reserves right to further cut number of US diplomats — PutinRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 05, 10:14
South Korea to respond to Pyongyang’s nuclear test with sanctions — President MoonWorld September 05, 9:25
Russian doctors perform nearly 70 difficult surgeries in Syria in two weeksSociety & Culture September 05, 8:59
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
XIAMEN /China/, September 5. /TASS/. The situation in Syria has been radically changing in favor of the government forces, though it is too early to say that the terrorists are done away with, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at his final press conference at the BRICS summit in China’s Xiamen.
"Indeed, the situation is developing in favor of the government troops," he said. "You know that the territory controlled by the government forces has swelled a lot in the past two years, and the process still continues," Putin added.
"Can we say that the ISIL and Jabhat al-Nusra (terror groups outlawed in Russia) and other terrorist formations are down away with once and forever? I think, it is too early to say that, but it is a fact that the situation in Syria has been changing radically," Putin said.