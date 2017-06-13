At least 20 tonnes of humanitarian aid airdropped to Syrian Deir ez-Zor

US Senate discusses new anti-Russian sanctionsWorld June 13, 9:15
Putin spells out why difficulties in Reagan’s US cannot be compared to Russia in the 90sRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 13, 8:20
Oliver Stone: Russia and US could be ‘great partners’Society & Culture June 13, 8:11
More than 7 mln people participate in Russia Day celebrationsSociety & Culture June 13, 0:37
Daily Mail calls Crimea Russia’s territory sparking debateWorld June 12, 22:27
Turkish prosecutors say Russian ambassador killed upon FETO’s order - TVWorld June 12, 17:01
Russian broadcasters to give Confederations Cup coverage — FIFASport June 11, 17:10
Color Run in Moscow attracts more than 7,000 participantsSport June 11, 14:59
EC receives mandate for talks on Nord Stream with RussiaBusiness & Economy June 11, 12:00
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
HMEYMIM /Syria/, June 13. /TASS/. In a joint mission the Syrian Air Force and Russia’s Center for reconciliation of the warring parties airdropped platforms, carrying 20 tonnes of humanitarian cargo, to Syria's Deir ez-Zor, the Center told reporters on Tuesday.
"From an Ilyushin Il-76 by parachutes from the height of 4,000 meters were delivered food and medicines of the total weight of 20 tonnes," the Center’s representative said.
The officer said, the city with population of 200,000 had been surrounded by the Islamic State militants (the organization is outlawed in Russia) since 2014, and the residents suffer a humanitarian catastrophe there.
It was impossible to deliver any other way the humanitarian aid there, as terrorists every day fight to break the defense line of the Syrian governmental forces, formed mostly from volunteers.