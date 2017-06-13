Back to Main page
At least 20 tonnes of humanitarian aid airdropped to Syrian Deir ez-Zor

June 13, 10:04 UTC+3 HMEYMIM
HMEYMIM /Syria/, June 13. /TASS/. In a joint mission the Syrian Air Force and Russia’s Center for reconciliation of the warring parties airdropped platforms, carrying 20 tonnes of humanitarian cargo, to Syria's Deir ez-Zor, the Center told reporters on Tuesday.

"From an Ilyushin Il-76 by parachutes from the height of 4,000 meters were delivered food and medicines of the total weight of 20 tonnes," the Center’s representative said.

The officer said, the city with population of 200,000 had been surrounded by the Islamic State militants (the organization is outlawed in Russia) since 2014, and the residents suffer a humanitarian catastrophe there.

It was impossible to deliver any other way the humanitarian aid there, as terrorists every day fight to break the defense line of the Syrian governmental forces, formed mostly from volunteers.

Islamic State Syrian conflict Humanitarian aid
