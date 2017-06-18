Iran delivers missile strike at terrorists near Syria’s Deir ez-Zor

TEHERAN, June 18. /TASS/. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, or IRGC, Iran's most powerful security and military organization, has delivered a missile strike at terrorist groups near the Syrian city of Deir ez-Zor, Tasnim agency said on Sunday citing an IRGC command’s statement.

The IRGC said the strike was delivered as a retaliation for the terrorist attacks in Teheran on June 7. "The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps… a while ago has conducted missile attacks on Takfiri (extremist) terrorists’ command centers, gatherings, logistic sites and factories of suicide car bombs in Deir ez-Zor region, east of Syria," the IRGC public relations office said. "A number of mid-range ground-to-ground missiles were fired from the IRGC aerospace force’s bases in Iran’s western provinces of Kermanshah and Kurdistan".