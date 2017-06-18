Iran delivers missile strike at terrorists near Syria’s Deir ez-Zor

US-led coalition’s air force downs Syrian warplane near Raqqa - commandWorld June 18, 23:55
Chile defeats Cameroon 2-0 at 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup group stageSport June 18, 23:43
Russia’s matches vs Portugal and Mexico expected to be uneasy - deputy PMSport June 18, 23:43
Iran delivers missile strike at terrorists near Syria’s Deir ez-ZorWorld June 18, 23:38
Macron’s En Marche movement winning France’s parliamentary polls - TVWorld June 18, 23:25
Portugal’s Ronaldo skips news conference after Confederations Cup match vs MexicoSport June 18, 21:54
Portugal vs Mexico 2017 Confederation Cup group stage match end in drawSport June 18, 21:47
Russian natural resources ministry expects more big discoveries on Arctic shelfBusiness & Economy June 18, 19:49
2017 FIFA Confederations Cup sees its first goal canceled on reviewSport June 18, 19:38
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
TEHERAN, June 18. /TASS/. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, or IRGC, Iran's most powerful security and military organization, has delivered a missile strike at terrorist groups near the Syrian city of Deir ez-Zor, Tasnim agency said on Sunday citing an IRGC command’s statement.
The IRGC said the strike was delivered as a retaliation for the terrorist attacks in Teheran on June 7. "The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps… a while ago has conducted missile attacks on Takfiri (extremist) terrorists’ command centers, gatherings, logistic sites and factories of suicide car bombs in Deir ez-Zor region, east of Syria," the IRGC public relations office said. "A number of mid-range ground-to-ground missiles were fired from the IRGC aerospace force’s bases in Iran’s western provinces of Kermanshah and Kurdistan".