Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

De-escalation zones in Syria pave way for end of war — Putin

World
September 29, 0:29 UTC+3

During Putin's meeting with Turkish President Erdogan, both sides confirmed their readiness to keep working on the de-escalation zones

Share
1 pages in this article

ANKARA, September 28. /TASS/. The creation of de-escalation zones in Syria has paved the way for ending the civil war in this country, Russian President Vladimir Putin said after talks with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday evening.

"Necessary conditions have de-facto been created for ending the fratricidal war, for total elimination of terrorists and the return of Syrians to peaceful life, to their homes," Putin said.

He said that during the meeting with Erdogan, both sides confirmed their readiness to keep working on the de-escalation zones.

"The determination was confirmed to follow the final agreements on establishing four de-escalation zones, the largest of them in the Idlib province, reached during the sixth international meeting on Syria in Astana in mid-September," the Russian leader said, adding that the de-escalation initiative was first voiced during his meeting with Erdogan in Sochi in May.

"We have to admit that the work to put this idea into practice was very difficult both for the conflict parties and for states guarantors of the Astana [reconciliation] process - Russia, Turkey, Iran," Putin said.

"Despite all difficulties, we still managed to achieve a positive result," he went on. "I view those agreements as our common and particularly important achievement, an achievement in which our friend Mr. Erdogan has played an important role, because he was one of those who initiated this process."

According to Putin, the agreements on de-escalation zones played an important role "not only for the Syrian people, not only for the region, but for the entire world as well."

"We create conditions for the return of refugees to their homes, which is of utmost importance for stepping up the process of searching for a long-term political settlement in Geneva under the aegis of the UN," he said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia should be prepared for US revenge for success in Syria, expert warns
2
EU lauds destruction of Russia’s last batch of chemical weapons
3
Bill on language rights of ethnic minorities in education submitted to Ukraine’s Rada
4
Moscow vows to hit back at any aggressive US move against Russian media
5
Deputy Finance Minister says bitcoin payments will not be legalized in Russia
6
Washington will not tolerate Russia’s military advantage — US military chief
7
Russia’s hypersonic Zircon anti-ship missile reaches eight times speed of sound
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама