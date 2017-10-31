Russian submarine delivers cruise missile strike on terrorists in Syria

Russian submarine delivers cruise missile strike on terrorists in SyriaMilitary & Defense October 31, 18:22
Moscow gave US 'head start' when negotiating to match diplomatic staff numbers — LavrovRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 31, 17:42
Ousted Catalan leader has no plans to request political asylum in BelgiumWorld October 31, 16:48
Europe needs dialogue with Russia, says MacronWorld October 31, 16:44
Russia may close airspace to Dutch aircraft — mediaBusiness & Economy October 31, 16:09
Lavrov castigates West’s efforts to hide behind cloak of secrecy for ‘Russia blame game'Russian Politics & Diplomacy October 31, 15:48
Russia moves up to 35th position in Doing Business ratingBusiness & Economy October 31, 15:46
Kremlin slams reports about alleged preparations for Putin-Trump meeting as ridiculousRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 31, 15:22
Lavrov lambasts EU for playing ‘Russia blame game’ for all its woesRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 31, 15:15
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, October 31. /TASS/. Russia’s submarine The Veliki Novgorod, currently in the Mediterranean, has attacked militants of the terrorist organization Islamic State (outlawed in Russia) in Syria’s Deir ez-Zor province with Kalibr cruise missiles. Command centers, a stronghold and its manpower and a weapons depot were eliminated.
The Russian air group and a permanent naval force in the Mediterranean continue to provide support for Syria’s government army in operations against terrorist groups in Deir ez-Zor province.
"On October 31, 2017 the submarine The Veliki Novgorod operating in the eastern Mediterranean, launched cruise missiles Kalibr from a surface position to hit crucial facilities of the Islamic State in Syria’s Deir ez-Zor province. The three missiles wiped out command centers, a fortified stronghold and its manpower and armored vehicles, and a large weapons depot near Abu Kamal," the Defense Ministry’s statement runs.
Technical monitoring means confirmed that all of the above-mentioned targets were wiped out.
Over the past two months since the moment it joined the naval force in the Mediterranean The Veliki Novgorod submarine carried out four cruise missile launches against terrorist targets located 350 kilometers to 700 kilometers away.