Trump says meeting with Putin possible during Asian tour

NEW YORK, November 3. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said in a Fox News interview on Thursday that he may meet with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin during his Asia-Pacific tour.

The US leader said talking to Putin was important, because the two nations may cooperate in solving the Syrian and North Korean issues. Besides, a discussion on the situation in Ukraine was also needed, Trump said.

"Putin is very important because they can help us with North Korea," Trump said.

Trump will visit Japan, South Korea, China, Vietnam and the Philippines between November 5 and November 14. It will be his first official visit to Asia. As part of the tour, Trump will bisit the November 10 summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum in Vietnam and the November 12-13 summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in Manila, Philippines.

Russian president’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that the schedule of bilateral meetings of Vladimir Putin, who will also take part in the APEC forum, is currently being prepared. No bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the event have been slated so far.