Kremlin slams reports about alleged preparations for Putin-Trump meeting as ridiculous

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 31, 15:22 UTC+3 MOSCOW

These are "ridiculous" allegations by "poorly qualified people", Putin spokesman noted

© Alexey Druzhinin/Presidential press service/TASS

MOSCOW, October 31. /TASS/. Media reports about alleged contacts between former Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos and representatives of the Russian Foreign Ministry are groundless and ridiculous, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"I can only say that it brings to mind the Children of Lieutenant Schmidt," he said.

"People in the US should become familiar with our literature" to be able to understand what it means, Peskov noted.

"These are totally ridiculous allegations by poorly qualified people, and groundless, too," the Russian presidential spokesman pointed out.

"We treat them the way that they should be treated," Peskov added.

According to documents issued by the US District Court for the District of Columbia, while serving as a foreign policy advisor for the presidential campaign of Donald Trump, Papadopoulos maintained contacts with a certain professor from London and a female Russian citizen allegedly connected to the country’s leadership.

Papadopoulos is believed to have tried to use these contacts to arrange a meeting between Trump and Putin.

Persons
Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Topics
Foreign policy
