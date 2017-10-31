Kremlin slams reports about alleged preparations for Putin-Trump meeting as ridiculous

Lavrov castigates West’s efforts to hide behind cloak of secrecy in ‘Russia blame game’Russian Politics & Diplomacy October 31, 15:48
Russia moves up to 35th position in Doing Business ratingBusiness & Economy October 31, 15:46
Kremlin slams reports about alleged preparations for Putin-Trump meeting as ridiculousRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 31, 15:22
Lavrov lambasts EU for playing ‘Russia blame game’ for all its woesRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 31, 15:15
Lavrov troubled that Kiev may sabotage new disengagement efforts in DonbassRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 31, 15:10
Putin to meet with Iranian supreme leader in TehranRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 31, 14:22
Kremlin hopes probes into US election will not lead to whipping up Russophobic hysteriaRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 31, 14:22
Russia’s Pacific Fleet frogmen brace for new record divesMilitary & Defense October 31, 14:16
Russian PM wishes Beijing success in building socialism based on China’s uniquenessRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 31, 13:53
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, October 31. /TASS/. Media reports about alleged contacts between former Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos and representatives of the Russian Foreign Ministry are groundless and ridiculous, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
"I can only say that it brings to mind the Children of Lieutenant Schmidt," he said.
"People in the US should become familiar with our literature" to be able to understand what it means, Peskov noted.
"These are totally ridiculous allegations by poorly qualified people, and groundless, too," the Russian presidential spokesman pointed out.
"We treat them the way that they should be treated," Peskov added.
According to documents issued by the US District Court for the District of Columbia, while serving as a foreign policy advisor for the presidential campaign of Donald Trump, Papadopoulos maintained contacts with a certain professor from London and a female Russian citizen allegedly connected to the country’s leadership.
Papadopoulos is believed to have tried to use these contacts to arrange a meeting between Trump and Putin.