Kremlin refutes information on excursion in Putin’s office for Ivanka Trump

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov has refuted the information released by mass media that an excursion in President Vladimir Putin’s office had been organized for US President Donald Trump’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, during her visit to Moscow and that she had allegedly been allowed to sit in the president’s chair.
"That’s not so," Peskov said.