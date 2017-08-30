Back to Main page
Kremlin refutes information on excursion in Putin’s office for Ivanka Trump

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
August 30, 16:10 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Mass media reported that an excursion in President Vladimir Putin’s office had been organized for US President Donald Trump’s daughter

Ivanka Trump

Ivanka Trump

© AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Read also

Kremlin comments on Ivanka Trump’s 'role' in Syria strikes

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov has refuted the information released by mass media that an excursion in President Vladimir Putin’s office had been organized for US President Donald Trump’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, during her visit to Moscow and that she had allegedly been allowed to sit in the president’s chair.

"That’s not so," Peskov said.

