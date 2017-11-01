UN General Assembly urges US for 26th time to end Cuba embargo

Putin confirms readiness to supply gas to Northern Iran via Azerbaijani pipelineBusiness & Economy November 01, 21:46
Moscow Zoo expects to get giant panda from ChinaSociety & Culture November 01, 21:36
UN General Assembly urges US for 26th time to end Cuba embargoWorld November 01, 21:27
Russian Central Bank president, RT editor get into Forbes’s 100 most powerful womenBusiness & Economy November 01, 20:43
From Terminator to combat systems of the future: Main advantages of Russia’s armor armadaMilitary & Defense November 01, 19:36
Russian skiers Legkov, Belov slapped with life bans, stripped of 2014 Olympic resultsSport November 01, 18:43
Artificial intelligence to replace pilot in aircraft cockpit — Russian senatorMilitary & Defense November 01, 18:08
Lawmaker blasts Sobchak’s Crimea statement as ‘affront’ to peninsula’s votersRussian Politics & Diplomacy November 01, 17:36
Moscow college student murders instructor, then commits suicideSociety & Culture November 01, 17:05
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
THE UNITED NATIONS, November 1. /TASS/. The United Nations General Assembly called for an end to the US’ trade embargo against Cuba imposed more than 50 years ago for the 26th time on Wednesday.
The resolution was supported by 191 states, including Russia, but the US voted against, alternating its position. In 2016, the US for the first time abstained as Washington had begun to forge a closer relationship with Havana.
The 193-member General Assembly expressed its concern "about the continued promulgation and application by Member States of laws and regulations." Among them is the law known as "the Helms-Burton Act" imposed by the US on 12 March 1996 on foreign companies trading with Cuba. The resolution "once again urges States that have and continue to apply such laws and measures to take the steps necessary to repeal or invalidate them as soon as possible in accordance with their legal regime."