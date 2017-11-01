Back to Main page
UN General Assembly urges US for 26th time to end Cuba embargo

World
November 01, 21:27 UTC+3

The US voted against the resolution

The United Nations headquarters

The United Nations headquarters

© Alexander Shcherbak/TASS

THE UNITED NATIONS, November 1. /TASS/. The United Nations General Assembly called for an end to the US’ trade embargo against Cuba imposed more than 50 years ago for the 26th time on Wednesday.

The resolution was supported by 191 states, including Russia, but the US voted against, alternating its position. In 2016, the US for the first time abstained as Washington had begun to forge a closer relationship with Havana.

The 193-member General Assembly expressed its concern "about the continued promulgation and application by Member States of laws and regulations." Among them is the law known as "the Helms-Burton Act" imposed by the US on 12 March 1996 on foreign companies trading with Cuba. The resolution "once again urges States that have and continue to apply such laws and measures to take the steps necessary to repeal or invalidate them as soon as possible in accordance with their legal regime."

