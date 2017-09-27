State Duma calls on UN General Assembly to denounce US blockade of Cuba

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. The State Duma has approved on Wednesday an address to the UN General Assembly, world parliaments and interpaliamentary organizations, urging to denounce Cuba blockade by the US.

In this document, the parliamentary members point out that, "despite the basic UN goals and principles, the US has been exerting political and economic pressure on the Republic of Cuba for more than 50 years." "Washington’s longstanding sanctions not just hamper development of the Cuban economy, but also encroach on the rights and lawful interests of Cuban citizens, including in the sphere of providing medicine and basic necessities," the Russian lawmakers stressed.

The State Duma also noted that "the course for normalization of bilateral relations with Havana proclaimed by Washington, recognition of policy towards Cuba as outdated, introduction of certain concessions to the blockade regime and exchanges between diplomatic missions, in essence, did not lead to lifting of most restrictions and sanctions measures against the Cuban state and its people."

"Despite the expectations, Cuban-American relations are not restoring. On the contrary, we can see this process slowing down. There is no progress on issues of major importance for a dialogue between Washington and Havana. The alarming harshness of American authorities’ statements about Cuba voiced from bully pulpits, including international organizations, are reflective of renewal of confrontational elements that may undermine the earlier reached agreements," the address says.

In this document, the parliamentary members point out that, "despite the basic UN goals and principles, the US has been exerting political and economic pressure on the Republic of Cuba for more than 50 years." "Washington’s longstanding sanctions not just hamper the Cuban economy’s development, but also violate the rights and lawful interests of Cuba’s citizens, even in the sphere of providing medicine and basic necessities," the Russian lawmakers stressed.



The State Duma also noted that "the course for normalization in bilateral relations with Havana as proclaimed by Washington, with acknowledging its policy towards Cuba as outdated, introducing certain concessions to the blockade and exchanges between diplomatic missions, in essence, did not lead to lifting of most of the restrictions and sanctions against the Cuban state and its people."



"Despite the expectations, Cuban-American relations are not recovering. On the contrary, we can see this process is getting bogged down. There is no progress on issues of major importance for a dialogue between Washington and Havana. The alarming harshness of the American authorities’ statements about Cuba voiced from bully pulpits, including international organizations, are reflective of a renewal in confrontational elements that may undermine the earlier reached agreements," the address says.



In this document, the State Duma calls on the US administration "to stop obstucting the implementation of Cuba’s sovereign rights" and lift the trade and financial embargo from the Island of Freedom, and impresses on the UN General Assembly, UN member states’ parliaments and inter-parliamentary organizations to "take practical measures" to stop the American blockade of Cuba.



This is not the first State Duma appeal for the US embargo against Cuba to be lifted. The chamber has been making such statements almost every year in the run-up to the UN General Assembly session. However, according to Head of the State Duma Committee for International Affairs Leonid Slutsky, "in light of recent rhetoric by the American administration on the deviation from the course of normalizing relations with Cuba, this appeal has become especially important."