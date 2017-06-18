Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

New US policy towards Cuba means return to Cold War — Russia’s Foreign Ministry

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 18, 14:01 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russia stands against embargoes, blockades and sanctions against that country and stresses unshakable solidarity with the island, Russia’s Foreign Ministry statement reads

Share
1 pages in this article
© Artyom Korotayev/TASS

MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. The US administration’s new policy towards Cuba is a return to the Cold War, Russia’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry thus commented on a decision announced by US President Donald Trump to cancel the previous US administration’s unilateral steps to normalize relations with Cuba.

"The new course announced by the US president towards Cuba returns us to the already almost forgotten rhetoric of the Cold War style," the statement reads.

"Such an approach has characterized the US attitude to Cuba for decades," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"When the previous administration in Washington made considerable changes to the course conducted towards the island, we reasonably believed that this was not so much a manifestation of the goodwill of individual politicians, but a reflection of the failure of the policy of diktat and sanctions against this small and freedom-loving state… Now it turns out that the anti-Cuban discourse is still in high demand," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

The history of the past five decades has shown the futility of the arrogant style in the dialog with Cuba. Russia stands against embargoes, blockades and sanctions against that country and stresses unshakable solidarity with the island, the statement reads.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry has urged the Trump administration to listen to the results of voting on the anti-blockade resolution at the UN General Assembly, which confirms the international community’s position on Cuba.

US President Trump announced on Friday that the United States would tighten its policy towards Cuba. Trump also accused the government of Raul Castro of arms supplies to North Korea and the instigation of tension in Venezuela.

Speaking in Miami in the state of Florida where a large Cuban diaspora is living the US president urged the Cuban government to sit to a table of negotiations to come to an agreement that would suit the interests of both Washington and Havana.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
New US policy towards Cuba means return to Cold War — Russia’s Foreign Ministry
2
IS top leader may have been killed by Russian airstrike in Syria
3
Russia at final stage of developing advanced electronic warfare system
4
Lavrov to attend BRICS foreign ministers meeting in Beijing
5
Press review: Trump to hash over Donbass and Financial markets await Russia's move
6
Patriarch Kirill I visits historical site of first Russian church in Beijing
7
'Black holes' of the Russian Navy
TOP STORIES
Реклама