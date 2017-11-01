Russia calls for US blockade of Cuba to be lifted fully and immediately

From Terminator to combat systems of the future: Main advantages of Russia’s armor armadaMilitary & Defense November 01, 19:36
THE UNITED NATIONS, November 1. /TASS/. Russia calls for the US’ blockade of Cuba to be lifted in full and immediately and views the trade embargo as an example of "rude sanctions interference" in affairs of a sovereign state, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said at a UN General Assembly session on Wednesday.
The Russian ambassador said that Moscow would vote in favor of the resolution urging to lift the trade embargo imposed on Havana.
"The position of the Russian Federation has remained steadfast and persistent with regard to the draft resolution. We vehemently call for the immediate removal of US blockade, imposed on Cuba nearly 60 years ago, in all its manifestations, showing solidarity with the overwhelming majority of the international community."
The US economic embargo against Cuba "is not only a relic of the past, but obviously, the most egregious example of sanctions interference in domestic affairs of a sovereign state," Nebenzya said.