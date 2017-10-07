Rosneft, Cuba eye broader cooperation

Russian Aerospace Force destroy in Syria 120 terrorists from Tajikistan, Iraq, N. CaucasusMilitary & Defense October 07, 10:56
MOSCOW, October 7. /TASS/. Russia’s oil major Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin has held a working meeting with Cuban Minister of Energy and Mines Alfredo Lopes and Ambassador to Moscow Lozado Garcia, discussing prospects for cooperation, Rosneft said on Saturday.
"At the meeting, the sides discussed an increase in shipments, joint mining projects and prospects for collaboration in upgrading the Cienfuegos oil refinery," the company said in a statement.
Besides, Rosneft informed the Cuban delegation of expansion and upgrade at the Tuapse refinery in Russia’s southern Krasnodar region.