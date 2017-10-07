Back to Main page
Rosneft, Cuba eye broader cooperation

Business & Economy
October 07, 21:18 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Besides, Rosneft informed the Cuban delegation of expansion and upgrade at the Tuapse refinery in Russia’s southern Krasnodar region

MOSCOW, October 7. /TASS/. Russia’s oil major Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin has held a working meeting with Cuban Minister of Energy and Mines Alfredo Lopes and Ambassador to Moscow Lozado Garcia, discussing prospects for cooperation, Rosneft said on Saturday.

"At the meeting, the sides discussed an increase in shipments, joint mining projects and prospects for collaboration in upgrading the Cienfuegos oil refinery," the company said in a statement.

Besides, Rosneft informed the Cuban delegation of expansion and upgrade at the Tuapse refinery in Russia’s southern Krasnodar region.

Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
