Russia hopes to boost trade with Cuba to $400 mln by year-end

Financial recovery of B&N Bank to last 6-8 months — Central BankBusiness & Economy September 21, 14:33
Russian senator says Morgan Freeman used instead of evidence in anti-Russian videoRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 21, 14:17
Moldova’s liberals initiate presidential impeachmentWorld September 21, 14:06
Fan-ID system helped against racism during FIFA Confederations Cup — officialSport September 21, 13:35
Russian warship sails through English ChannelMilitary & Defense September 21, 13:12
Kremlin slams attempts to brand Russia as aggressor while discussing UN mission to DonbassRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 21, 13:07
Press review: Peacekeepers in Ukraine stalled and Russia suspects US leak to IslamistsPress Review September 21, 13:00
Kremlin shares Defense Ministry's stance on US role in militants’ attack in SyriaRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 21, 12:36
Admiral Essen frigate returns to Sevastopol from Mediterranean SeaMilitary & Defense September 21, 12:03
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, September 21. /TASS/. Russia expects to increase bilateral trade with Cuba to $400mln by the end of 2017, Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin said at the meeting of the Russian-Cuban intergovernmental commission on Thursday.
"Last year, Russian-Cuban trade grew 82% and 61% this year, which is not over yet. At this pace we expect to reach the level of $400mln by the end of 2017," Rogozin said.
The deputy PM stressed that over the past three years serious positive results have been achieved thanks to the work of an intergovernmental commission.
"We have made a serious breakthrough, reaching the level of trade and economic ties that demonstrate the maximum done over the past 15 years," Rogozin said.
He welcomed a decision of the countries’ leadership to raise the level of the intergovernmental commission to deputy prime ministers, saying this allows the sides to solve issues comprehensively and analyze how ties develop.
"We can definitely say that we managed to build cooperation on advancing key projects, including on finding new promising projects and areas of cooperation," Rogozin said, stressing that many these agreements have been implemented.