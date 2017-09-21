Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia hopes to boost trade with Cuba to $400 mln by year-end

Business & Economy
September 21, 15:20 UTC+3 MOSCOW

In 2016, Russian-Cuban trade grew 82%

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, September 21. /TASS/. Russia expects to increase bilateral trade with Cuba to $400mln by the end of 2017, Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin said at the meeting of the Russian-Cuban intergovernmental commission on Thursday.

Read also

Russia and Cuba sign defense cooperation program until 2020

"Last year, Russian-Cuban trade grew 82% and 61% this year, which is not over yet. At this pace we expect to reach the level of $400mln by the end of 2017," Rogozin said.

The deputy PM stressed that over the past three years serious positive results have been achieved thanks to the work of an intergovernmental commission.

"We have made a serious breakthrough, reaching the level of trade and economic ties that demonstrate the maximum done over the past 15 years," Rogozin said.

He welcomed a decision of the countries’ leadership to raise the level of the intergovernmental commission to deputy prime ministers, saying this allows the sides to solve issues comprehensively and analyze how ties develop.

"We can definitely say that we managed to build cooperation on advancing key projects, including on finding new promising projects and areas of cooperation," Rogozin said, stressing that many these agreements have been implemented.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
18
Frankfurt auto show 2017: the best cars and concepts
8
The day X: new iPhones revealed
12
Vladivostok hosts third Eastern Economic Forum
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin shares Defense Ministry's stance on US role in militants’ attack in Syria
2
Russian warship sails through English Channel
3
Breaking of Idlib siege leaves three Russian servicemen wounded
4
Moscow warns US any shellings of Russian task force by Syrian opposition will be thwarted
5
US fighter jets escort Russian bombers over Baltic and Norwegian Seas
6
Kremlin slams attempts to brand Russia as aggressor while discussing UN mission to Donbass
7
Putin recommends Yandex to think about opening Far East office
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама