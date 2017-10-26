Back to Main page
Chechen leader slams reports of 'Kadyrov’s trace' in Ukrainian MP assassination attempt

World
October 26, 18:59 UTC+3 GROZNY

According to Kadyrov, such statements only point to Kiev’s attempts to escape responsibility for what is going on in Ukraine

Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov

Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov

© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

GROZNY, October 26. /TASS/. Head of Russia’s Republic of Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov has rejected Kiev’s accusations of attempting to murder Ukrainian lawmaker of the Radical Party Igor Mosiychuk, Kadyrov’s press service said on Thursday.

"The organizers of the crime against lawmaker Mosiychuk are in Ukraine. He has already played his part, so they do not need him anymore, or maybe he is even getting in the way of some person or organization, as there are dozens of them. It was them who attempted to blow Mosiychuk up, and now they are making fuss mentioning Chechnya and speaking about ‘Kadyrov’s trace’," Kadyrov said at the Chechen Interior Ministry’s meeting, as cited by his press service.

According to Chechnya’s head, statements about "a Chechen trace" point to Kiev’s attempt to escape responsibility for what is going on in Ukraine.

"After the assassination attempt on Mosiychuk, they start talking about ‘a Chechen trace’ and Kadyrov. Now the western media will start writing about it, they will be interested in that," Kadyrov noted.

According to media reports, on Wednesday night, an explosion occurred in the Ukrainian capital of Kiev, near the Espresso TV studio, while Mosiychuk was walking out of the building after having participated in a TV program. As a result of the explosion, one of the lawmaker’s bodyguards and a passerby were killed, while Mosiychuk himself and three others suffered injuries and were taken to hospital. Investigators have found out that unknown persons planted a bomb in a parked motorcycle. Adviser to the Ukrainian interior Minister Ivan Varchenko said that Chechnya’s head Ramzan Kadyrov was interested in the murderous attempt on Mosiychuk.

Ramzan Kadyrov
