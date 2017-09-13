Back to Main page
Kadyrov Foundation donates $14 mln for rebuilding Great Mosque of Aleppo

September 13, 1:13 UTC+3 ALEPPO

The Great Mosque of Aleppo is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, built in 715

ALEPPO /Syria/, September 12. /TASS/. The Ahmat-Hajji Kadyrov Regional Public Foundation has donated $14 million for rebuilding the Great Mosque of Aleppo, destroyed in April 2013, the Mufti of Aleppo Mahmoud Akem told reporters on Tuesday.

"This was all done by militants and terrorists," Akem said, showing reporters the damage done to Aleppo’s biggest and oldest mosque, built in 715.

He said the money for the restoration effort, estimated to take two years, has been allocated by Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov. No other international foundation or organization, including UNESCO, has so far offered any assistance.

"$14 million are required to rebuild it. The Ahmat-Hajji Kadyrov foundation pledged to allocate this sum, and the money has already been transferred," the cleric said, adding that Kadyrov vowed to fully restore the building even if more money will be needed.

The Great Mosque of Aleppo is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, which is purportedly home to the remains of Zechariah, the father of John the Baptist. Its only minaret, dated 1090, was destroyed by militants in April 2013.

