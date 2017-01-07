Kadyrov praises inter-religious peace and harmony in Chechnya

Vlad Khadarin of Russia wins big air Snowboard World Cup event in MoscowSport January 07, 21:06
MOSCOW, January 7. /TASS/. The leadership of Russia’s North Caucasus republic of Chechnya is doing its utmost to safeguard inter-religious accord in the region, the republic’s head Ramzan Kadyrov wrote on his Instagram account on Saturday.
Kadyrov congratulated Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia and all Orthodox Christians on Christmas. He assured that the republic’s leadership "is taking all the necessary measures" to allow the Orthodox Christians to pray and visit churches and cathedrals.
The authorities also take special care about the clergy, he added.
The interethnic and inter-religious peace and accord "that reign in Chechnya" are priceless, Kadyrov stressed. "This may serve as an example for the whole country and other states," he added.
Kadyrov wished all believers to have good health, peace, accord, unity and blessing.