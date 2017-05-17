Kadyrov says Russia remains Islam’s ‘most loyal ally and protector’

GROZNY, May 17. /TASS/. Russia remains the most loyal ally and protector of Islam and the only state in the world that takes meaningful steps to counter terrorist organizations, Chechnya’s leader Ramzan Kadyrov said at the third meeting of the Russia - Islamic World strategic vision group held in Grozny.

"Today, thanks to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s policy, Russia remains the most loyal ally and protector of Islam. It is the only state that takes meaningful steps to counter terrorist organizations. However, international solidarity is needed to put an end to them," Kadyrov stated.

He noted that the host city of the third meeting of the Russia - Islamic World strategic group is not a coincidence, as Chechnya has faced terror threats for many years.

"Chechen people know well the horrors of war. Terrorists tried to establish an order of their own and force a false ideology that contradicted all moral, human and Islamic principles. These monsters desecrated our mosques and killed civilians, including imams. Chechnya also knows well what economic safety and political turmoil is: We have a lot of experience to share and much to say and to show our guests," Kadyrov elaborated.

The third meeting of the Russia - Islamic World strategic vision group is being held in Grozny on May 16-17. Once the meeting is wrapped up, the participants will go to Kazan to the Ninth Russia - Islamic World: KazanSummit 2017, an economic conference that will be held on May 18-20.