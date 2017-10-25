Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Saakashvili plans to appeal against revoking his Ukrainian citizenship

World
October 25, 17:00 UTC+3 KIEV

Saakashvili, who had been charged with several crimes in Georgia, was granted Ukrainian citizenship in May 2015

Share
1 pages in this article
Mikheil Saakashvili

Mikheil Saakashvili

© AP Photo/Sergei Chuzavkov

KIEV, October 25. /TASS/. Mikheil Saakashvili, the former Georgian President turned Ukrainian opposition figure, has received documents from the Ukrainian presidential administration confirming the decision to strip him of citizenship and is planning to lodge an appeal soon.

Read also
Mikhail Saakashvili

Saakashvili asks Ukrainians to protect him from Poroshenko

"Today or tomorrow I will go to court as we have finally received the documents from the presidential administration on revoking my citizenship, and we will appeal against this," Saakashvili told Ukraine’s NewsOne TV channel.

Saakashvili, who had been charged with several crimes in Georgia, was granted Ukrainian citizenship in May 2015, which resulted in his Georgian citizenship being revoked. Saakashvili served as Ukraine’s Odessa Region Governor, but in November 2016, he stepped down and set up his own party, criticizing the authorities in power.

On July 26, 2017, while Saakashvili was in the United States, Poroshenko stripped him of the Ukrainian citizenship.

Read also

Former president of Georgia moves to tent camp outside Ukraine's parliament

Decision to strip Saakashvili of Ukrainian citizenship ‘not Kremlin’s problem’

Russian PM calls situation around Saakashvili's citizenship a weird tragicomedy

Ex-Georgian president Saakashvili stripped of Ukrainian citizenship

On September 10, Saakashvili and his supporters broke through a police cordon at the Shegeni checkpoint on the Polish-Ukrainian border. He later organized protests outside the parliament demanding abolishing lawmakers’ immunity, amending the election law and setting up the anti-corruption court.

After his return to Ukraine, Saakashvili has been demanding the presidential administration provide him documents on stripping him of his citizenship to challenge Poroshenko’s decree in court.

In late September, Saakashvili said he received an answer to his request, in which the administration asked him to wait for another 20 working days.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Mikheil Saakashvili
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Raqqa in ruins: Dresden-like decimated city picks up the pieces after liberation
Mikheil Saakashvili, former governor of the Odessa Region, leader of the New Forces Movement, attends a rally organized by his supporters outside the Ukrainian Parliament
8
Three injured in Kiev rally as police try to stop protesters from putting up tents
11
Almost 900 people hurt in Catalan independence referendum
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia and Philippines sign contract for delivery of grenade launchers
2
Bridge linking Crimea to mainland Russia passes halfway mark to completion
3
Kremlin slams Sobchak’s statement on Crimea as totally wrong
4
Kamaz to supply at least 1,000 trucks to Philippines by 2020
5
Washington returns flags removed from Russian Consulate General in San Francisco
6
Russian, German presidents to discuss Minsk peace deal
7
Baltic Fleet’s Steregushchy-class corvettes repel ‘air attack’ during Bay of Biscay drills
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама