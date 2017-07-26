Back to Main page
Ex-Georgian president Saakashvili stripped of Ukrainian citizenship

World
July 26, 18:25 UTC+3 KIEV
KIEV, July 26. /TASS/. Mikhail Saakashvili has been stripped of his Ukrainian citizenship, the press-service of the state migration service said on Wednesday.

