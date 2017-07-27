Back to Main page
Russian PM calls situation around Saakashvili's citizenship a weird tragicomedy

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
July 27, 3:36 UTC+3 MOSCOW

"All of this testifies to the incontestible moral qualities of the people enmeshed in this weird tragicomedy," Medvedev wrote

© Aleksandr Astaf'ev/Press Service of the Government of the Russian Federation/TASS

MOSCOW, July 27. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has described the situation around the revoking of Ukrainian citizenship from Georgia's former president Mikhail Saakashvili as a weird tragicomedy that testifies to the moral qualities of the individuals enmeshed in it.

Medvedev published the comment on his official page in Facebook.

"Saakashvili's plight is unpalleled a citizen of Georgia, a president of Georgia, a person stripped of Georgian citizenship, a national of Ukraine, a friend of the Ukrainian president, a governor of the Odessa region, a person stripped of Ukrainian citizenship," he wrote. "The sequence of actions taken by the Ukrainian authorities is all more so astonishing first they grant their country's passport to him, then they make him governor, then they strip him of Ukrainian citizen, and finally they agree to his extradition to Georgia."

"All of this testifies to the incontestible moral qualities of the people enmeshed in this weird tragicomedy," Medvedev wrote.

"Show must go on," he wrote in conclusion and finished his post with a smiley.

