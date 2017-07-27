Decision to strip Saakashvili of Ukrainian citizenship ‘not Kremlin’s problem’

Expert believes US bill on anti-Russian sanctions may trigger new Cold WarRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 27, 16:03
MOSCOW, July 27. /TASS/. The decision to strip former Georgian President and ex-Governor of Ukraine’s Odessa region Mikheil Saakashvili of Ukrainian citizenship is of no concern to the Kremlin, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.
"This is not a matter of interest to the Kremlin," he said commenting on the issue.
Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev earlier described the situation with stripping Saakashvili of Ukrainian citizenship as "a tragicomedy" testifying to "the moral qualities" of its participants on his Facebook page.
"Saakashvili’s fate is surprising: a Georgian citizen, the Georgian president, an individual stripped of Georgian citizenship, a Ukrainian citizen, the Ukrainian president’s friend, the governor of the Odessa region, a person stripped of Ukrainian citizenship," the Russian premier noted. "I am shocked at the Ukrainian authorities’ logic. To grant Ukrainian citizenship to the former Georgian president, appoint him governor, strip him of Ukrainian citizenship and agree to his extradition to Georgia. All that is undeniable evidence of the highest moral qualities of the two people who took part in this fantastic tragicomedy," Medvedev concluded.