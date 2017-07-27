Saakashvili vows to fight for his right to return to Ukraine

Putin appoints Russia’s permanent representative to UNRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 27, 13:41
CEO vows Shell will strive to honor its Nord Stream 2 commitmentsBusiness & Economy July 27, 13:31
Yandex may be fined for advertising itself as 'number one in Russia'Business & Economy July 27, 13:28
Russian airborne divisions get advanced portable air defense systemsMilitary & Defense July 27, 13:20
Press review: Russia's tit-for-tat sanctions looming and oil price hikes on the horizonPress Review July 27, 13:00
Russian moviemaker kicks off filming biopic on Soviet rock star Viktor TsoiSociety & Culture July 27, 12:45
Ex-President Saakashvili’s associates say he is in US, unaware of his plansWorld July 27, 12:43
Modern weaponry to reach over 80% in Russia’s Airborne Force by late 2020Military & Defense July 27, 12:31
Saakashvili vows to fight for his right to return to UkraineWorld July 27, 12:21
KIEV, July 27. /TASS/. Former Georgian President and ex-Governor of Ukraine’s Odessa region Mikheil Saakashvili has no intention of becoming a refugee and will fight for his right to return to Ukraine legally.
"I lived in Ukraine for more than thirteen years, took part in three revolutions, all of them in Ukraine - the revolution on the granite and two Maidan regvolutions! I have only one citizenship, that of Ukraine, and I will not be deprived of it. Attempts are now underway to force me to become a refugee. That will not happen! I will not change my status, and I will fight for my legal right to return to Ukraine!" he wrote on Facebook on Thursday.
Saakashvili also noted that [Ukrainian President Pyotr] Poroshenko had stripped him of Ukrainian citizenship while he [Saakashvili] was outside the country and accused the president of being cowardly to the opposition, which is getting ready "to take to the streets this fall and put an end to their oligarchic pact."
"Their fear overwhelmed their reason! President Poroshenko does not care a dime about the Constitution, and he must be its guarantor," Saakashvili stated.
"I am more Ukrainian than most current lawmakers. I love Ukraine with all my heart, and I will continue the struggle here, in Ukraine, without any obstacles,’ he concluded.