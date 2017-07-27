Back to Main page
Saakashvili vows to fight for his right to return to Ukraine

World
July 27, 12:21 UTC+3 KIEV

"I am more Ukrainian than most current lawmakers", the ex-Georgian president says

Mikheil Saakashvili

Mikheil Saakashvili

© AP Photo/Sergei Chuzavkov

KIEV, July 27. /TASS/. Former Georgian President and ex-Governor of Ukraine’s Odessa region Mikheil Saakashvili has no intention of becoming a refugee and will fight for his right to return to Ukraine legally.

"I lived in Ukraine for more than thirteen years, took part in three revolutions, all of them in Ukraine - the revolution on the granite and two Maidan regvolutions! I have only one citizenship, that of Ukraine, and I will not be deprived of it. Attempts are now underway to force me to become a refugee. That will not happen! I will not change my status, and I will fight for my legal right to return to Ukraine!" he wrote on Facebook on Thursday.

Saakashvili also noted that [Ukrainian President Pyotr] Poroshenko had stripped him of Ukrainian citizenship while he [Saakashvili] was outside the country and accused the president of being cowardly to the opposition, which is getting ready "to take to the streets this fall and put an end to their oligarchic pact."

"Their fear overwhelmed their reason! President Poroshenko does not care a dime about the Constitution, and he must be its guarantor," Saakashvili stated.

"I am more Ukrainian than most current lawmakers. I love Ukraine with all my heart, and I will continue the struggle here, in Ukraine, without any obstacles,’ he concluded.

