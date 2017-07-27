Ex-President Saakashvili’s associates say he is in US, unaware of his plans

Putin appoints Russia’s permanent representative to UNRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 27, 13:41
KIEV, July 27. /TASS/. Members of the New Forces Movement founded by former Georgian President and ex-Governor of Ukraine’s Odessa region Mikhail Saakashvili said the party’s leader is currently in the US, adding that they do not know when he will come back.
"Saakashvili has been in the United States for several days now," the movement’s representative told a TASS correspondent.
She declined to answer a question on the date of his possible return to Ukraine. "We know nothing about it," she said.
A source in the Ukrainian presidential administration explained on Thursday that Pyotr Poroshenko stripped Saakashvili of Ukrainian citizenship on the basis of the recommendations issued by the Commission on Citizenship. It supported the motion lodged by Ukraine’s State Migration Service, which provided "convincing evidence of submitting false information while filing an application" for citizenship by Saakashvili.