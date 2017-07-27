Back to Main page
Ex-President Saakashvili’s associates say he is in US, unaware of his plans

World
July 27, 12:43 UTC+3 KIEV

Members of the New Forces Movement don't know when Saakashvili will come back to Ukraine

Mikhail Saakashvili

Mikhail Saakashvili

© Arkhip Vereschagin/TASS

KIEV, July 27. /TASS/. Members of the New Forces Movement founded by former Georgian President and ex-Governor of Ukraine’s Odessa region Mikhail Saakashvili said the party’s leader is currently in the US, adding that they do not know when he will come back.

"Saakashvili has been in the United States for several days now," the movement’s representative told a TASS correspondent.

She declined to answer a question on the date of his possible return to Ukraine. "We know nothing about it," she said.

A source in the Ukrainian presidential administration explained on Thursday that Pyotr Poroshenko stripped Saakashvili of Ukrainian citizenship on the basis of the recommendations issued by the Commission on Citizenship. It supported the motion lodged by Ukraine’s State Migration Service, which provided "convincing evidence of submitting false information while filing an application" for citizenship by Saakashvili.

